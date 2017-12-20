Destify Announces The Best Destination Wedding of 2017 Contest

Destify is offering $5,000 in cash prizes in search of the best destination wedding of 2017!

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

Destify is proud to announce our first annual “Best Destination Wedding Contest”. Did you have the best destination wedding of 2017 and have the photos to prove it? We want to help you share it! The Grand Prize winner will receive $3,000 cash or a 3-night stay in an over-water bungalow. Secondary prizes for Best Photos and Best Story will each receive either $1,000 cash or a romantic 3-night getaway. Submissions are being accepted until January 2, 11:59PM Central Standard Time (CST).

In order to qualify, you must have had your wedding in either Hawaii, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, or Mexico. You must submit 5 – 10 photos and have the permission to share the photos. After the Top 10 Contestants are chosen by a team of wedding specialists, we will open the stories and photos to the public for online voting. Voting will take place from January 4 – 31, allowing participants to vote on each contestant for Best Photos, Best Story, and the Best Destination Wedding of 2017. Winners will be announced shortly after the January deadline. You can enter at https://destify.com/best-destination-weddings/contest/

About Destify

Destify is your destination wedding specialist, based out of Chicago, Illinois. We are a next-generation destination wedding travel company that has helped over a thousand couples plan their destination weddings. You will have a personal travel agent to book these accommodations for your group, along with a dedicated wedding department at your chosen resort. Beyond travel arrangements, the company hosts a wide range of online resources, tools, and helpful media at www.destify.com for any couple planning their destination wedding.