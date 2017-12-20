Destify is offering $5,000 in cash prizes in search of the best destination wedding of 2017!
Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017
In order to qualify, you must have had your wedding in either Hawaii, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, or Mexico. You must submit 5 – 10 photos and have the permission to share the photos. After the Top 10 Contestants are chosen by a team of wedding specialists, we will open the stories and photos to the public for online voting. Voting will take place from January 4 – 31, allowing participants to vote on each contestant for Best Photos, Best Story, and the Best Destination Wedding of 2017. Winners will be announced shortly after the January deadline.
You can enter at https://destify.com/best-destination-weddings/contest/
About Destify
Destify is your destination wedding specialist, based out of Chicago, Illinois. We are a next-generation destination wedding travel company that has helped over a thousand couples plan their destination weddings. You will have a personal travel agent to book these accommodations for your group, along with a dedicated wedding department at your chosen resort. Beyond travel arrangements, the company hosts a wide range of online resources, tools, and helpful media at www.destify.com for any couple planning their destination wedding.
Original article: Destify Announces The Best Destination Wedding of 2017 Contest.
Source: PRUnderground.com