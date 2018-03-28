Designer Stacey Porter announces the Grand Opening for her Sceptre Jewelry collection

Designer Stacey Porter is leading the look of jewelry with her designs and creative jewelry collection, Sceptre Jewelry. She announced today that because of the amazing feedback she has received about her collection, she is opening a physical location where the jewelry will be sold. The Grand Opening is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Tuscany Village located at 4807 Hwy 6, Unit 17 Missouri City, TX 77459. And to show her appreciation to her customers, patrons that shop between the hours of 9am-11am will receive 25% off their purchase.

The Brand

Stacey has spent the last twenty plus years traveling the world in support of her husband’s professional baseball career. Today she has taken the reign of her Art background and turned it into her Jewelry haven. The inspiration for Sceptre designs come from an array of different stones, colors, and textures hand-crafted to create signature pieces of jewelry.

Sceptre Jewelry displays her love of traditional lines and unique shapes which are displayed in the collection. This designer has definitely come full circle from her extensive travel, love of Architecture and appreciation of nature’s landscapes to launch Sceptre Jewelry by Stacey Porter.

Who is Stacey Porter?

Stacey is a devoted wife and mother, philanthropist and designer based in Houston, TX. Stacey and her husband MLB executive Bo Porter founded the SELF Foundation which provides support for improving and impacting the lives of others through Sports, Education, Life Skills and Faith. Stacey has always selflessly given to others and after many years of creating her own jewelry decided to share her artistic gift with the world through the creation of the Sceptre Jewelry Collection.