Design Wrap Brands, Inc offers new custom options in American Made Headwear

Since 1989, motorcyclists of all genre have discovered one piece of riding gear many say they can’t live without… the Design Wrap Brands, Inc headgear. Over the years, the company and the product have morphed and moved with the times, but the one thing that remains constant is that riders love the Design Wrap products.

Whether you are a biker, runner, snowboarder, adventurer or style enthusiast, there is a little something for every one. Design Wrap styles cover the gauntlet from the Route 66 designs made for the nostalgic biker to the rhinestone-covered sparakle that every woman needs.

New owner, Sarah Little, a motorcycle enthusiast, was drawn to the company at a women’s motorcycle conference several years ago. “I love the way these wraps feel,” Sarah said. “And when I wore one under my helmet I was sold. They are not only high style, but there is no pinching on my ears, no headache, and it keeps my hair looking great under my helmet.”

Design Wraps offers four main styles of headwear: the Total Wrap – a full coverage head wrap that extends down the neck and ties securely at the back to provide maximum coverage; The 3.5” Headband (for men and women) which ties in the back; The 5” Wide Knotted Band, a knotted headband that covers from the brow line to the crown and comes pre-knotted; and the beanie, a traditional stocking cap style. All of the items are available plain or adorned with rhinestones or vinyl decals. Custom decals and motifs are available by special order.

“Our name and phone number is in almost every piece of headwear we’ve made since 1989, and I get calls from riders across the country who have worn our wraps for years, and are looking where to buy them,” said Sarah. “These riders LOVE our product and can’t imagine riding a mile without them. That’s the kind of product we happily produce—American Made, American Owned, and high quality.

Sarah’s expertise in business and marketing has already taken the company to new heights with a new e-commerce website, www.designwraps.com where you can see the current product line, as well as submit a quote request for a custom wrap or headband. Design Wrap Brands, Inc has also expanded the sales force to include 5 regional sales representatives to help get product into all areas of the country. The company has expanded the product line from merely wraps to include beanies there is also a variety of new fabrics including a perforated, air-breathing material great for lightweight needs, a winter line of performance wind-resistant fabric new colors of products and new curated collections. Design Wraps has added hundreds of new styles including an Americana and Route 66 line, and are adding more designs and more custom capabilities daily.

“I am very excited to announce the ability to custom design,” Sarah says. “This will allow people to express their personality, brand their event, or market their company. It’s a game changer for Design Wraps.”

To learn more about the company to buy now check out the site at www.DesignWraps.com. If you are interested in our wholesale program for your store, your vendor booth or event, please contact our national sales director, Linn Fallon at 877-700-4687.

About Design Wrap Brands, Inc

Design Wrap Brands, Inc. manufactures quality, made in the USA headwear for active lifestyles that include motorcyclists, runners, athletes and more.