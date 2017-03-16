Design a Responsive Photo Album with FlipHTML5 Photo Book Maker

FlipHTML5 provides multiple ways for users to design a responsive photo album. They can convert PDF/images to create flipping photo album or design from blank.

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

Recently days, FlipHTML5 launched a series of beautiful and impressive photo book demos for all events, varying from baby, family , birthday, graduation, products, fashions and festivals. The purpose of this promotion is to tell the users that FlipHTML5 can be the killer photo book maker to showcase the happy times with images.

FlipHTML5, the photo book maker, can help to collect the sweet memories into the page flip books and share with friends or families. The fast way to do it is import the images into FlipHTML5 desktop software and design a responsive photo album with unique style. FlipHTML5 provides users the pre-design templates, themes, backgrounds and the book-like interface. Besides, users can take advantage of the page editor to manage the images and add texts or videos. It is never been so easy.

For those who want to design the photo book from start, they can directly design in FlipHTML5 page editor from blank. FlipHTML5 allows users to express the memory with texts, images, slideshows, videos, flashes and more. All the objects added can achieve the vivid dynamic effect. The page layout is up to the user. And there are a great number of small tools to help users design the layout.

After designing, FlipHTML5 allows users to publish online and offline. With the advanced HTML5 technology, the published memory book is mobile friendly and search engine friendly. No matter online or offline, it can be accessed on mobile devices. For those who do not own a website, FlipHTML5 provides the online cloud platform for online publishing and sharing. Users can freely publish memory books and share via emails or social networks.

Those who are interested in recoding the sweetest memory about wedding, they can utilize the wedding photobook templates to begin.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.