Dena Bartlett, Co-founder, CD2 Learning, Finalist in 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Dena Bartlett, CD2 Learning, Finalist in the Lifetime Achievement – Business Category.

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

Dena Bartlett, CD2 Learning, was named a Finalist in the Lifetime Achievement – Business category in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, November 17. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the USA and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Bartlett is a Finalist in the Lifetime Achievement category.

Becky Sterling, President of CD2 Learning says, “What an honor for Dena! I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Her career has been a journey marked by trailblazing innovation and dedication to solving customers’ pain points. Dena has always been driven by challenge. Telling her that something isn’t possible is a guarantee it will become a possibility. That’s how she approaches both client and industry innovation and it has become the driving force at CD2 Learning as well. She’s an inspiring role-model for other women, particularly in the tech industry, and she’s an inspiration to her team each and every day.”

Finalists were chosen by more than 170 professionals worldwide serving on five specialized judging committees. Jurors’ average scores will also determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the finalists, which will be revealed at the November 17 event in New York.

“Every year we say that the current crop of Stevies for Women nominations couldn’t be better, and the next year we’re proven wrong,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The judges’ scores and comments bear witness to the fact that this year we will honor a truly remarkable class of women and women-led organizations in New York on November 17.”

“The list of Finalists is impressive, both Dena and CD2 are appreciative of this honor and congratulate all the worthy finalists.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is an award-winning learning and development technology (SaaS) providing a portfolio of products designed to meet the needs of the modern workforce. CD2 offers a single, cloud-based solution that takes an innovative approach to traditional development. Through the CD2 platform, organizations can create, manage, library and deliver content/learning to internal and external users from any device at any time. www.cd2learning.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

