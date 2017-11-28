Dena Bartlett, CD2 Learning, Honored at 2017 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Wins Bronze Award for Lifetime Achievement

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) November 28th, 2017

CD2 Learning announced that co-founder, Dena Bartlett has been honored with the Bronze Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Rich Bartlett, Co-founder of CD2 Learning, “One of Dena’s most outstanding traits is her humility and we’re so proud to see her achievements recognized. Dena and the team at CD2 Learning congratulate all the worthy and inspiring winners from the 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business!”

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world’s top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2017 awards saw entries from 25 nations and territories.

Rich adds, “I can’t think of anyone more worthy of this award, it’s a testament to both her vision and accomplishments in technology. Dena is a problem-solver with a true dedication to her clients’ success and this honor is a reflection of that committment. Her history of challenging the status quo is inspirational and the team at CD2 Learning looks forward to continued innovation under her leadership.”

Judges’ comments:

Dena is an amazing example of how women are able to make things happen vs getting things done. Outstanding!

Creating & converting content online to enable easy access learning from anywhere. Well done.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is an award-winning learning and development technology (SaaS) providing a portfolio of products designed to meet the needs of the modern workforce. CD2 offers a single, cloud-based solution that takes an innovative approach to traditional development. Through the CD2 platform, organizations can create, manage, library and deliver content/learning to internal and external users from any device at any time. www.cd2learning.com