Demmer Corp. Helps The Young Americans & Fender Music Foundation Deliver 'Instrumental' Surprise!

On March 25th,, Everett High School Gymnasium will be filled with music, singing, smiles, and big surprises thanks to The Young Americans and a surprise donation from the Fender Music Foundation. In addition, celebrity guest Austin Hendrix (Jimi Hendrix’s nephew), Senior Ambassadors for The Fender Music Foundation, will be in attendance to present instruments, and award a special grant as a surprise to Ms. Penny Filonczuk, Band and Fine Arts Chair at Everett High School.

Adding to the excitement, the Demmer Corporation, and a number of local businesses have completely underwritten the event making it possible for every child to participate in the workshop and show free of charge.

“We are excited to participate in The Young Americans’ Turn Up The Music event because just as music is collaborative, we too rely on partnerships with industry and community leaders to help us in our goal to make music making available to all,” says Lynn Robison, Executive Director for Fender Music Foundation. “The Lansing community has really come together to make a statement that music education matters to them and we wanted to shine a light on that.”

As part of its Turn Up The Music Tours, The Young Americans will spend three days working with hundreds of local Lansing youth teaching, mentoring, and delivering their world-renowned Signature Performing Arts Workshop. The workshop will culminate with a professionally produced two-hour show where participants will perform alongside The Young Americans’ cast members in front of family, peers, community members, and local officials. Immediately following the performance, Fender Music Foundation and its ambassadors will deliver the surprise for the school.

“Music is just the vehicle we use and it creates the perfect environment that allows kids to be themselves,” says TJ Stoltz, Director of Youth Programs for The Young Americans. “It’s incredible to watch a group of young students come together and work as a team in a matter of days. They develop new friendships, self-confidence, and acceptance among their peers.”

WHERE: Everett High School, 3900 Stabler Street, Lansing MI 48910

WHEN: Saturday March 25th 3:30pm and 7:00pm Shows, 8:30pm Fender Special Presentation

About The Young Americans:

Founded over 50 years ago in Hollywood, California and known as the world’s first show choir, this nonprofit performance and music education group uses music as a tool to inspire youth and audiences all across the world. From their early days of performing with legends such as Andy Williams, Ed Sullivan, and Bing Crosby to their current ‘Turn Up The Music” International Music Outreach Tours, which include 395+ shows each year across 18 countries, The Young Americans have worked with more than a million young people and remain the pinnacle of excellence in education, music advocacy, and performance. Visit www.youngamericans.org to learn more about supporting music in schools.

About The Fender Music Foundation:

The Fender Music Foundation was created with the belief that music participation is an “essential element in the fabric of an enduring society.” It has made a commitment to supporting music education since 2005, providing assistance at a time when existing programs could use the much-needed boost. Through media initiatives and collaborations with other music-based organizations throughout the country, the FMF has reached over 260,000 people to date. Visit www.fendermusicfoundation.org to learn more about supporting the cause.

