Def Leppard and Journey Floor Seats, Field Seats and General Admission GA w/Promo Code at TicketDown

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Def Leppard and Journey. These 1980’s rock icons will be co-headlining a blockbuster 2018 North American tour. This tour will visit 58 cities along the way and it will get underway on May 21st at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Their tour will culminate on October 6th at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Interestingly, these two legendary bands went on tour together in the early 2000s and they can’t wait to get together on the road again in 2018.

Def Leppard & Journey 2018 tour dates:

May 21 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 23 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center (TU Center)

May 25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

May 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena (The “Q”)

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

June 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 5 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 6 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

June 8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

June 9 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (MSG)

June 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

July 1 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

July 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest (American Family Insurance Amphitheatre)

July 6 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

July 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

July 14 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

July 16 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

July 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 19 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 21 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

July 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

July 25 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

July 28 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

Aug. 11 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Aug. 17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

Aug. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Aug. 20 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Aug. 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 24 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Aug. 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 31 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sept. 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 21 – San Francisco, CA – AT&T Park

Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept. 29 – Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

