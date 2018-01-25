Def Leppard and Journey Floor Seats, Field Seats and General Admission GA w/Promo Code at TicketDown

Ticket Down has cheap Journey and Def Leppard general admission tickets (GA), field seats, lawn seats and floor seats; add promo/coupon/discount code CONCERT to save.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Def Leppard and Journey. These 1980’s rock icons will be co-headlining a blockbuster 2018 North American tour. This tour will visit 58 cities along the way and it will get underway on May 21st at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Their tour will culminate on October 6th at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Interestingly, these two legendary bands went on tour together in the early 2000s and they can’t wait to get together on the road again in 2018.
Def Leppard & Journey 2018 tour dates:
May 21 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
May 23 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center (TU Center)
May 25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
May 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
May 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena (The “Q”)
May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
June 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 5 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 6 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
June 8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
June 9 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (MSG)
June 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
July 1 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
July 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest (American Family Insurance Amphitheatre)
July 6 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 7 – North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
July 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
July 13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
July 14 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
July 16 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
July 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 19 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 21 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
July 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
July 25 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
July 28 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
Aug. 11 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Aug. 17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
Aug. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Aug. 20 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Aug. 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 24 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Aug. 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 31 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sept. 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 21 – San Francisco, CA – AT&T Park
Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept. 29 – Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
