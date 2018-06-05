Decs Solution Announces Release of Probiotic Plus, Daily Probiotic Supplement with DE-111

Digestive health is a serious problem for many people. Decs Solution is stepping up to help with Probiotic Plus, a Daily Probiotic Supplement with DE-111.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2018

Experts agree, many health concerns, low energy and other related problems can often be tracked back to digestive and immune issues. While normal probiotics can help in this area, innovators Decs Solution recently announced the launch of their “next-generation” product, Probiotic Plus, Daily Probiotic Supplement with DE-111 for Enhanced Digestive and Immune Health, developed specifically to aid and support normal immune responses and to potentially help repair the stomach lining working toward removing digestive issues.

“We saw a real need for a better probiotic based on the latest research and that’s what Probiotic Plus delivers,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Getting digestive and immune problems in check can change a person’s entire lifestyle for the better.”

The ProBiotic Plus formula contains a a proprietary blend of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains with DE-111, which is a clinically proven strain of Bacillus subtilis. Each serving delivers over 11.5 billion organisms per serving. These probiotics have been pointed to for their ability to enhance health individually in many cases, and putting them together in one supplement is winning praise for what many are saying are its synergistic effects. Some common benefits that users have reported on include increased energy, healthy moderate weight loss, and even improved mood.

About Decs Solutions Inc.

Decs Solutions Inc. specialize in the latest natural health and fitness supplements, including breakthrough probiotics.