Debt Negotiation Website Launched to Cut and Consolidate Monthly Repayments for Homeowners

Just in time for the new year, Debt-Negotiation.com.au launches to give homeowners a new lease on their financial lives. Standing between creditors and those who find themselves with a bevy of unsecured debt, the new website is the personification of just what its name implies. It gives clients access to experienced debt negotiators with a knack for hammering out a deal for the most beneficial debt consolidation mortgages. Launched as a one-stop-shop for contacting creditors directly, and significantly reducing unsecured debt, Debt Negotiation will manage the disbursements of the reduced payout figures at the settlement of the mortgage refinance.

Providing Australian lending only, the company’s fees are based on how much their pros save their clients on Debt Negotiation Services. Due at the time of the new mortgage settlement, the debt consolidation loans create a win/win. Homeowners benefit by lower repayments and lenders, who may not have received payment otherwise, are paid. Offering debt consolidation and debt reduction, Debt Negotiation may also stall any legal action that may be under way. They will work with the credit provider to halt the action until the matter is resolved.

Ray Ethell, Part Owner of Debt Negotiation, said of the launch, “Now that Christmas and New Year are over it may be of benefit to have your unsecured debts negotiated down, so repayments per month are lower and total debt is reduced. Consolidating those nagging unsecured debts into a mortgage refinance is much quicker and simpler than you would think. We’ve got it down to a science.”

Information:

Ausco Trading Pty Ltd Australian Credit License Number: 386838.

About Debt Negotiation

Debt-Negotiation.com.au is owned by Ausco Trading Pty Ltd and is based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Ausco Trading Pty Ltd is a full member of the MFAA (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia). All brokers are members of the MFAA and must have completed Certificate IV and a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking).