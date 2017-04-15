Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway at Music Box Theatre. Theatergoers can add promo code BROADWAY for added savings

New York, NY (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

Ticket Down has authentic tickets for Dear Evan Hansen, a relatively new production which opened on Broadway in December of 2016 and has been captivating audiences ever since. Praised by critics for being both entertaining and touching, Dear Evan Hansen has been incredibly well received in its short life. Now, Broadway fans have the chance to see the highly talked about new performance live on Broadway at the famed Music Box Theatre.

The theatre was opened in 1921 and since that time has been the stage for a long list of famous performances, including Pippin and a A Few Good Men. With a seating capacity of just over 1,000, the Music Box Theatre is one of the smaller venues on Broadway, but is still praised for both its design and its rich history.

Concerning the newest production to find a home in the Music Box Theatre, Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal said that Dear Evan Hansen was “Smartly crafted, emotionally open hearted, and ideally cast.” Teachout would also go on to describe the production as “The best new musical of the year.”

This type of praise isn’t limited to Teachout. The musical was a recipient of the sought-after Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, and critics have universally called Dear Evan Hansen a spectacular performance that has managed to be something exciting and noteworthy in a time when new musicals have not done well.

Dear Evan Hansen is being performed live everyday of the week at the Music Box Theatre in NYC except for Mondays with two shows each Wednesday and Saturday. The pristine Music Box Theatre offers the perfect backdrop for this amazing production.

