DealDash Shares the Five Main Reasons Behind Their Success in the E-commerce Industry

One of the largest online auction services in the United States, DealDash is sharing the top five tips that every successful e-commerce should follow.

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

One of the largest online auction services in the United States, DealDash is sharing the top five tips that every successful e-commerce should follow. With a huge majority of their sales coming from recurring customers, the DealDash team is fully aware of the importance of creating an outstanding user experience to keep customers satisfied and engaged.

“In the fast-paced e-commerce industry, successful businesses need to keep evolving in order to consistently provide the best user experience”, says Pasi Lohi, CEO of DealDash. “This is a highly competitive environment, and there are multiple other alternatives that our customers can go to if they are not satisfied with our service”.

DealDash is the longest running pay-to-participate online auction service in the United States. Since being founded in 2009, the company has identified five main reasons behind their success that any other e-commerce platform should take into account:

Talking and listening to customers: The DealDash team obsesses around customer feedback. Every single team member talks to at least one customer on the phone once a week. During these valuable conversations, the team gathers feedback on what their users think could be improved. This feedback is then taken into account when developing new features. Every single e-commerce should constantly listen to their customers’ feedback. After all, they are the ones using the service every day, so they have the best insight when identifying possible pain points with the platform.

Offering engaging sales and promotions: One of the things that makes customers the most excited is being able to get great deals and save money. Offering special sales (such as “50% off”, “Buy one, get one for free”, or “Free shipping”) will engage customers and provide a substantial ROI. The best sales and promotions should be saved for special occasions, such as Christmas or Black Friday, when e-commerce sites should be expecting higher traffic.

Developing native mobile apps: The number of customers shopping from their mobile devices has been constantly increasing for the past few years, and is expected to continue to increase. E-commerce companies need to make sure that the user experience is as seamless on their mobile apps as it is on desktop devices. The best way to achieve this is by developing native mobile apps on Android and iOS.

Providing 24/7 customer service: Customer service is one of the main factors when it comes to customer retention. The DealDash team is aware of this, and provides instant customer service via email, live chat, phone, and Facebook Messenger. Having an excellent team of customer support agents who are readily available to solve any issue customers may encounter is one of the main keys for any e-commerce to be successful. DealDash customers do not hesitate to share their great customer service experiences in review sites such as SiteJabber, Trustpilot, or Facebook.

Constantly evolving and adding new features: In order to maintain customer loyalty, e-commerce sites should keep including new features so that the experience does not become repetitive for recurring customers. Customer feedback is the best source of ideas when it comes to adding new features to an e-commerce platform.

“With so many players in the field, e-commerce platforms really need to excel and deliver a top-notch experience to their customers so that they want to keep coming back”, notes Lohi. “I truly believe that following these tips will increase chances of success for any e-commerce”.

About DealDash

It’s 2009… Millions of Americans tried out 1st generation bidding fee auctions. Most lose money and have a poor experience. After a letdown experience, spending $50 on a pay-to-participate auction site with nothing to show for it, our founder decided to create a fair and honest alternative to bidding fee auctions, where losing bidders don’t have to lose the money they spent bidding. That is how DealDash was born!