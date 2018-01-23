Dead and Company Lawn Seats and Field Seats: Ticket Down Offers Promo Code for 2018 Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Dead and Company tickets. Find Dead and Company lawn seats, pit seats, field seats and general admission (GA); add promo code DEAD2018 for savings.

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Dead and Company in 2018. This popular band will be headlining at the XFINITY Center, BB&T Pavilion, Riverbend Music Center, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Cellairis Amphitheatre, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, XFINITY Theatre, Citi Field, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Blossom Music Center, Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Gorge Amphitheatre, Autzen Stadium, Shoreline Amphitheater, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Dodger Stadium, Isleta Amphitheater and Folsom Field.

This band consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. They have been touring throughout North America the past couple years and their fans can’t seem to get enough of their amazing music. The band formed in 2015 and features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as John Mayer and Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti.

Dead and Company 2018 Summer Tour Dates:

May 30 – Mansfield, MA at XFINITY Center

June 1 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

June 2 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

June 4 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

June 6 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 8 – Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 9 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 13 – Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

June 15 – New York, NY at Citi Field

June 16 – New York, NY at Citi Field

June 19 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

June 22 – East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 23 – East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 29 – George, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30 – Eugene, OR at Autzen Stadium

July 2 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater

July 3 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater

July 6 – Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium

July 11 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

July 13 – Boulder, CO at Folsom Field

July 14 – Boulder, CO at Folsom Field

The Grateful Dead were founded in 1965 and quickly became pioneers of the jam band scene that blended together styles and tones of many other genres. Their leader was Jerry Garcia, who passed away in 1995, and since his death hasn’t performed much together. The last four surviving members of the group took part in a mini-farewell tour with the help of Mayer. The three members of the Dead that will be performing, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, weren’t ready to quit performing the music they have known their entire lives and this will only benefit the fans. The addition of Mayer, Burbridge, and Chimenti will make for a great experience for any fan in attendance.

