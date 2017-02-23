DAWGS Vacant Property Security Survey: Steel Shines

DAWGS recently conducted a survey about the material preferred to secure vacant property in economically distressed areas – steel was chosen over plywood or plastic.

(PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2017

DAWGS (Door and Window Guard Systems) recently conducted a survey about vacant property security. The objective of the survey was to poll investors, owners, rehabbers, asset managers and sellers of vacant property to understand the issues they face when securing a vacant property in economically distressed areas. The survey was also used to determine the preferred method/material used to secure a vacant property in economically distressed areas.

Preferred Material to Secure Vacant Property

The survey revealed that when securing property in economically distressed areas, hands down, steel is the preferred material over plastic clear boarding and plywood:

Answer Choices Responses Wood board up 7.14% Plastic board up 7.14% Steel board up 85.71%

Vacant Property Security Concerns

The top vacant property security concerns were different for realtors, for owners and for investors. Realtors top concern was safety when showing a property. For rehabbers, the main concern was theft of materials or tools from the jobsite. Investors and asset managers were concerned about the liability of fire or crime at the property.

Where all respondents did agree – was that steel is their material of choice used to secure vacant properties. Steel was revealed as the best choice to mitigate the risks associated with securing vacant property in economically distressed neighborhoods.

The top security concerns for the entire respondent base overall were as follows:

Percentage of respondents concerned about: Liability of fire or crime at property 75% Copper theft from property 71% Theft of materials from job site 68% Squatters or drug use in property 68% Realtor safety when showing property 57% Perception of foreclosure’s impact on other property value 50% Allowing passersby to look inside property while under construction 50%

For anyone who works with vacant property in economically distressed areas, property managers, asset managers, rehabbers or realtors, the material used to secure and protect their property interests really does matters. It is clear from the DAWGS vacant property survey that steel is the material of choice.

Get the DAWGS Vacant Property Security Survey.

About Door and Window Guard Systems

DAWGS (Door And Window Guard Systems) is a full-service vacant property security solution provider. DAWGS manufactures, installs and maintains steel door and window guards to secure vacant properties. DAWGS products provide unrivaled security for vacant properties. DAWGScurrently has operations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan,Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania,

Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and will continue expansion into

new markets in 2017.