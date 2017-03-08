Daweda: Snapchat and EUR/USD Daily Contracts Now Available to Trade

Revolutionary peer to peer options trading firm, Daweda Exchange (www.daweda.com), has boosted its trading offering by allowing investors to trade on Snapchat stocks

(PRUnderground) March 7th, 2017

Revolutionary peer to peer options trading firm, Daweda Exchange, has boosted its trading offering by allowing investors to trade Snapchat stock for only $5 per trade as well as a EUR/USD daily contracts.

Snapchat debuted on Wall Street last Thursday, jumping over 40% on its first trading day, and over 11% on its second day. The disappearing-picture service provider is the largest technology company to debut in the market since Facebook in 2012. Snapchat’s IPO price was $17, but it opened trading at $24 per share. Snapchat has posted the biggest debut pop since 2014, and option traders will surely appreciate the volatility surrounding this stock.

Daweda Exchange has now sweetened the deal further for investors and traders can speculate on the price direction of Snapchat stock with stake amounts as low as $5, as opposed to the standard minimum of $10 when trading other options. Trading is simplified on the exchange platform, which seamlessly matches traders against each other simultaneously to ensure rapid execution speeds. The Daweda platform is easy to navigate and it also offers traders access to Daweda’s proprietary Auto Trading System.

While it is all about Snapchat at the moment, Daweda has also introduced EURUSD daily option trading. Loved for its liquidity and constant volatility, the EURUSD currency pair is the most popular and widely traded asset among investors in the financial markets. Daweda traders will now be able trade their favorite asset with 24-hour expiry times. Contracts that run for the whole day will cater for an increasing trader demographic who trade higher chart timeframes. This is especially convenient for traders who are not able to actively monitor asset price charts throughout the day.

Daweda Exchange is a peer to peer options trading firm that operates from Cyprus, and is licensed and fully regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Since it is an exchange, Daweda offers online financial asset traders an unparalleled trading experience. Traders are quickly matched to provide a seamless trading experience, with no conflict of interest. In addition, all trades that end successfully offer traders a guaranteed 100% return on their investments. Daweda Exchange also offers a variety of effective trading tools including an Auto Trading System as well as hedging.

For more information on Daweda and its revolutionary trading platform exchange, feel free to visit http://www.daweda.com

