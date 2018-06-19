David J. Crouse & Associates Announces Washington Public Service Scholarship Winners

Today is the day we announce the winners of the David J. Crouse & Associates Public Service Scholarship.

Throughout their work within many Washington communities, the team of family law attorneys at David J. Crouse & Associates recognizes how impactful a community can be on someone’s ability to thrive. Each person should have the freedom to carve their own path, and for many, that means receiving a college education. That is why they created their own Public Service Scholarship.

This scholarship is awarded to one Washington high school senior and one enrolled Washington state resident college student, both who demonstrate a strong passion for public service and making their Washington community a better place for all.

Today, David J. Crouse & Associates is eager to reveal the winners of the annual David J. Crouse & Associates Public Service Scholarship: Emily Goldberg and Ashley Tetzlaff!

“Receiving this scholarship encourages me to keep working hard. I love serving my community and this honor from David J. Crouse & Associates lets me know that there are people out there who believe in me and love my community too.” – Ashley

Their passion was immediately clear through their work enriching the communities they live in. Both Emily and Ashley demonstrated an interest in improving the quality of life of their community’s youth, which will inevitably help shape their community for future generations.

“It means a lot to me to be awarded this scholarship in recognition of the work I have done to better my community. Being acknowledged for my work with kids is truly rewarding because I care a great deal about the impact I make at the summer camps and it is my first priority to create a safe and positive environment for all.” – Emily

All of us at David J. Crouse & Associates wish Emily and Ashley the best as they continue to pursue their goals and help their communities flourish.

About David J. Crouse & Associates, PLLC

Since 1993, family law representation has been our exclusive area of practice. Such focus is virtually unavailable elsewhere in Spokane County and this exclusive experience has repeatedly delivered exceptional results for our clients. Our mission is to deliver results that actually exceed our client’s expectations. While we are results driven, we are equally committed to delivering the very best personal service possible. Our firm’s success is built on the satisfaction of our clients, and we know that a family law case is likely the most unique and important process that our client will ever face.