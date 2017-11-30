DataEndure appoints new Chief Revenue Officer

Company names Vince Zappula, former vice president of sales, chief revenue officer.

DataEndure, a technology reseller focused on building and maintaining customers’ digital resilience, announced today that it has named Vince Zappula chief revenue officer (CRO).

This key appointment will support the company’s business growth strategy. In his new role, Zappula will be in charge of all sales, corporate development, and revenue management across DataEndure.

“I’m excited to step into this new role as DataEndure continues to grow and evolve,” Zappula said. “DataEndure is in a unique position to help companies build digital resilience, something we think is incredibly important in the current IT landscape.”

Zappula has been with DataEndure for ten years in various sales leadership roles, most recently as the company’s vice president of sales before this appointment.

“Vince has been an integral part of DataEndure since he joined us ten years ago,” said Kurt Klein, chief executive officer (CEO) of DataEndure. “As DataEndure continues to thrive, we saw Vince as an essential part of our plan moving forward, helping us continue to provide our customers with best-in-class service when it comes to their digital resilience.”

About DataEndure

DataEndure helps companies build digital resilience so that their critical information assets are protected and available to the right people, at the right time. We take a holistic approach in architecting and delivering a data management and protection strategy designed to simplify enterprise environments and accomplish specific customer goals.

For more than 35 years, DataEndure has served industry leaders such as Cisco, Apple, Google, Renown Health, Chevron, County of Santa Cruz and Yahoo, plus others in healthcare, financial services, and technology. Partnering with DataEndure enables our clients to better manage their IT risks, respond well when assets are threatened, and protect and access critical information wherever it resides.