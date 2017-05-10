Cybersecurity and Compliance firm 24By7Security certified as woman and minority owned business

24By7Security, Inc. is now a State of Florida Certified Business Enterprise with the woman and minority owned business certification.

Coral Springs, FL (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2017

24By7Security, Inc. a well-known Cybersecurity and Compliance firm headquartered in South Florida has been certified by State of Florida’s Office of Supplier Diversity, as a woman and minority business. The Office of Supplier Diversity is a specialized team that serves as a catalyst and helps improve business opportunities for Florida-based woman, veteran and minority-owned businesses.

As Cybersecurity issues keep rising with the increase in number of cyber attacks worldwide, regulatory Compliance requirements and enforcement actions increase as well. Cybercrime damages world-wide cost trillions of dollars every year. As a result, the amount of work required to properly protect organizations continues growing. “This means that more and more organizations are looking for firms like ours to provide skilled services in these areas. Being a State of Florida Certified Business Enterprise (Woman and Minority Owned) is expected to help provide more opportunities and exposure to potential clients”, says Rema Deo, Managing Director of 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security, Inc. is a premier National Cybersecurity consulting firm founded in June 2013, that focuses on helping organizations defend themselves against the next generation of security threats. Its leadership team consists of highly skilled Cybersecurity and Compliance specialists with years of expertise in technology, compliance and security and with several industry certifications and credentials.

For media inquiries regarding 24By7Security, Inc. individuals are encouraged to contact the company via email at contact@24By7Security.com or via Twitter @24By7Security. To learn more about the company, visit www.24By7Security.com.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security, Inc. is a full service Cybersecurity strategy, implementation, operations and training firm. Our leadership consists of Cybersecurity experts with hands-on experience and have served in various capacities such as Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and active-duty top-secret roles. We provide various Cybersecurity consulting services for multiple industries nation-wide. In addition to general Cybersecurity experience, we are experts in regulatory compliance requirements for HIPAA/ HITECH, FFIEC, FIPA, FERPA, GLBA, PCI-DSS, NY State Cybersecurity Regulations, SOX, NIST-CSF, ISO/IEC 27001 and CFPB/ DFA. We provide Cybersecurity-related services like Security Risk Assessments, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Testing, Part-time CISO services, Part-time HIPAA Security Officer services, Policies and Procedure, Social Engineering Testing, HIPAA and Security Awareness Testing programs, Data Breach assessments, Incident Response planning and management services and forensics and recovery. We work with the areas of Strategy, Internal Audit Support, Assessments, Remediation and Training. Our goal is to avoid unnecessary risk to businesses and prevent the next generation of threats that could undermine the stability of companies.