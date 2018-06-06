Cyanobacteria is Important Topic at ACE 18 Water Industry Meeting in Nevada

Representatives of Earth Science Laboratories along with national water experts will attend the ACE 18 conference in Las Vegas to discuss reducing cyanobacteria and other issues.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

“Innovating the Future of Water” is the theme of this year’s American Water Works Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE). Current trends suggest that this future may be troubled. Increasingly severe cyanobacteria blooms and the ongoing expansion of invasive quagga mussels are two areas of concern.

Persistent drought throughout the Southwest has allowed potentially toxic cyanobacteria to thrive. Cyanobacteria outcompetes more beneficial algae in low water, high heat conditions. Meanwhile, invasive quagga mussels continue to expand their range. The Invasive Species Action Network estimates the economic impact of quagga mussels in the lower Colorado River at $1 million annually.

“Quagga mussels pose a particular threat to dams and powerplants in the West,” said David Carrington, Business Manager for Earth Science Laboratories. “They clog intake structures and severely restrict pipelines. Fortunately, there is a cost-effective way to control quagga mussels and cyanobacteria.”

Representatives of Earth Science Laboratories will attend the ACE conference to provide information on products such as EarthTec® for cyanobacteria control and EarthTec® QZ for killing quagga mussels. These products hold copper tightly in solution until it is consumed by cyanobacteria and quagga mussels. Non-target species such as fish remain unaffected by treatment. This makes EarthTec ideal for recreational reservoirs.

ESL offers EarthTec and EarthTec QZ to facilities through a preparedness program that requires no upfront investment. Onsite consultation and assistance as well as installation and monitoring are all part of the ESL Cyanobacteria Response Program. The Zebra Mussel Emergency Response Program gets experts on the scene for consultation and action as soon as Quagga or Zebra mussels are discovered.

More information on the upcoming ACE national water conference can be found at https://www.awwa.org/conferences-education/conferences/annual-conference.aspx

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures advanced water treatment products. EarthTec and EarthTec QZ are NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. Both products are EPA registered and approved for use in open waters and pipelines. More information is available at earthsciencelabs.com.

