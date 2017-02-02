Custominstallations.com now Offers Exterior Remodeling Services for HOAs and Property Managers

Homeowners’ associations and property managers face unique challenges when it comes to exterior remodeling projects. No company in the Greater Chicago area understands these challenges better than Custom Installations. Throughout the years, this company has seen thousands of satisfied residential customers, and have now expanded their business to serve those responsible for new housing developments, existing communities, multi-family units, and agents who manage multiple rentals properties.

The wide array of services offered by Custom Installations is what makes them a natural fit for property managers and HOAs. Whether managers have multiple properties that require a facelift, or need new siding, windows, or doors to make a unit more attractive, Custom Installations can easily perform the work. Homeowner’s associations can benefit from their planning expertise, as their staff has considerable experience dealing with architects, builders, code inspectors, and other professionals in the construction industry.

Custom Installations does more than just work with homeowner association directors. They also meet the needs of community residents, and are eager to work with individual homeowners whenever possible. The company gladly welcomes referrals, and can even finance projects for up to $100,000. This makes them an excellent go-to resource for HOAs who are recommending certain upgrades to their residents.

Consistency is at the heart of everything the company does. They understand that uniformity in multi-family units, condominiums, and tract housing is important, and work hard to provide the type of inviting appearance that will draw people in. Their dedicated project managers ensure that each remodeling project is performed on time, to standard, and within budget.

The professional associates at Custom Installations are always happy to accommodate individual needs, and welcome a one-on-one session to discuss any particular concerns a customer may have. Managers can schedule an appointment by calling Custom Installations directly at 847-932-4500.

About Custom Installations

Custom Installations has been a leading exterior remodeling company, providing roofing, windows, siding, and more to Chicago and the suburbs since 1969.