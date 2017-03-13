Customer Lobby Awarded Top Marketing Automation Solution for Local Business

(PRUnderground) March 13th, 2017

Customer Lobby, the provider of an automated retention service for local businesses, announced today that it has received the 2017 LSA Ad-to-Action award for top sales and marketing automation solution. LSA, the Local Search Association, is the leading organization representing the wide range of companies marketing to local businesses.

The 2017 LSA Ad-to-Action awards featured 172 entries over 11 categories. A panel of 20 expert judges – from companies like Twitter, GoDaddy, Facebook, Pinterest and Google – rated entries on innovation, ability to impact consumer actions, ROI potential and several other criteria.

Customer Lobby CEO, Ted Paff, received the award at the LSA17 Conference in San Diego, California. “I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our employees and the thousands of local companies that trust Customer Lobby to help grow their business,” says Paff. “Local business owners are becoming increasingly aware that staying engaged with past customers is critical for profitability, and we’re proud to help them in an automated, targeted and measurable way.”

About Customer Lobby

Berkeley, California-based Customer Lobby was founded in 2008 and now serves thousands of local businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides an automated solution that helps local businesses increase revenue from past customers and acquire more online reviews. Customer Lobby is particularly suited for local service businesses in residential industries where repeat business is critical, such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpet cleaning and auto repair.