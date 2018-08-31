Custom Snapbacks Rebrands and Launches New Acme Hat Co

Custom Snapbacks announces rebrand as Acme Hat Co with expanded inventory

USA (PRUnderground) August 31st, 2018

Custom Snapbacks has been in the business of making customizable hats for nearly a decade now, giving small businesses the opportunity to create brand-based caps no matter the size of their order. As an innovator in the personalized hat industry, Custom Snapbacks is seeking a fresh, new look by rebranding as Acme Hat Co.

Custom Snapbacks was founded by Greg Berry out of necessity for a project that required custom hats. When he opened the company, most custom hat makers would only accept orders for 288 or more customized hats, with a turnaround of four months. Frustrated with how existing companies turned away smaller orders, Greg created Custom Snapbacks to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Custom Snapbacks accepts orders for as little as six hats.

As the company has grown over the last decade, Greg took a backseat after having a child and left the day to day running of the operations to Mark Harsley. Customer demand for a more diverse selection of hats has prompted a rebrand to Acme Hat Co, reflecting the company’s broad new inventory. Along with its signature custom snapbacks, Acme Hat Co will offer custom beanies, dad hats, trucker hats, bucket hats, and more.

“Hats have been my passion ever since I can remember, and this passion gave birth to Custom Snapbacks, which has served its customers for almost a decade,” said Mark Harsley, Acme Hat Co co-owner. “This rebranding marks our dedication to meet our clients’ evolving needs now and decades into the future.”

Acme Hat Co is made up of a small team of highly-dedicated craftsmen, designers, and supply chain managers who have put their heart and soul into creating some of the highest quality custom hats in the world. The team has helped companies big and small grow their brand while looking good in the process. From tech startups and sports teams to street wear brands and colleges, the company has produced hats for all types and sizes of organizations.

Acme Hat Co is focused not only on creating the best custom caps on the market, but also eliminating the hassle of ordering custom hats online. While many companies have complex processes, hidden fees, and late deliveries, Acme is dedicated to making the ordering and delivery processes simple, straightforward, and efficient.

For information about the company or to place an order, visit www.AcmeHatCo.com.

About Acme Hat Co

Acme Hat Co specializes in custom USA made hats. The company prides itself as one of the leading purveyors of fine custom hats, snapbacks, and beanies with easy ordering, fast turnaround, low minimums, and personal service