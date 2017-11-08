Curvy Brains Releases Ugly Holiday Shirt Made of Recycled Water Bottles for Plus Sizes Too

Curvy Brains are an exciting new brand delivering “drink your clothes” green conscious shirts for women up to size 20X.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) November 8th, 2017

Breakthrough new green fashion brand Curvy Brains by Pizza Puppy Productions LLC, is giving shoppers a chance to “drink your clothes”. In exciting news the company announced they have used the latest in eco-smart technology of recycling water bottles coupled with sublimation printing technique to create their introductory Ugly Holiday Shirt. Proudly made in the USA, just in time for the 2017 Christmas season, excitement surrounds the launch and the innovative new brand. The shirts are available for women, custom made with care in sizes up to 20X. That’s not a typo, they fit 100 pounds to 600 pounds, S, XL, 4X up to 20X.

“Curvy girls have brains too,” commented a spokesperson from Curvy Brains. “And when eco-friendly curvy fashionistas get together for a project like this it’s nothing a win/win all around. Come explore our new online store, order an Ugly Holiday shirt, get an education and join the Curvy Brains family!”

Saving the world with one amazing piece of eco-friendly clothing at a time, the women owned and operated Curvy Brains have future plans Valentine’s Day and Easter releases to continue to firmly establish the brand with a smile.

Early feedback for the new brand has been very positive across the board.

Christine L., from Washington, recently said in a five star review, “I would have never thought there was a way to take hard plastic water bottles and make them into the softest shirt I own. The team at Curvy Brains are brilliant from their shirt, to their very cool body-positive, pro-Earth spirit. Fully recommended. I love my Curvy Brains!”

For more information be sure to visit http://curvybrains.com.

