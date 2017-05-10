Culture Of Clyde Group: Agency Announces New Awards, Hires, Clients

Defined by innovative staffing culture, agency growth surges

Washington, DC (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2017

Washington-based communications and public affairs firm Clyde Group announced a new round of hires, clients and awards today, fueled by an innovative staffing and hiring culture highlighted in past weeks by NBC News and The Associated Press.

Clyde Group founder and managing director, Alex Slater, has been selected to the “PR Executive of the Year” shortlist by FAXIES, which recognizes excellence in public relations based on innovation and effectiveness. This follows Slater’s recognition as one of PR Week’s “40 Under 40.” Clyde Group also received accolades for its campaign with Sallie Mae and rapper Dee-1 that won the 2017 Bulldog Media Relations Awards for “Best Use of Personality/Celebrity Silver Award,” and the firm was recently shortlisted for PRWeek’s 2017 “Boutique Agency of the Year” award.

“Clyde Group strives to be the best agency to work with, and the best agency to work for,” said Slater. “We’re proud of the recognition we’re receiving, but more importantly, we are focused on constantly producing the best results for our clients. When it comes to securing positive media coverage, we’re the best in the business.”

Clyde Group is also expanding its staff, announcing the hires of Chris Lundquist, formerly of Ward Circle Strategies, as manager, and Richard “Boot” Bullwinkle and Crosby Armstrong as associates. These new hires come to an exceptional company culture recently highlighted in national news outlets. NBC News recognized that Clyde Group’s “growth has surged, the caliber of recruits has heightened, and employees rate the culture as ‘excellent’ when surveyed.” Senior Associate, Ryan Myers, has also been promoted to Content Manager to help further highlight the firm’s expertise and thought leadership.

Strong culture and widespread recognition have delivered new clients to Clyde Group in the past month, including Special Olympics DC. The firm has also been tapped to promote two new books: “Bright Spots & Landmines: The Diabetes Guide I Wish Someone Had Handed Me” by The diaTribe Foundation’s Adam Brown, and “The Speech Teacher” by renown parenting expert Molly Dresner.

“We partner with our clients in a way we feel is authentic and unique,” said Aubrey Quinn, vice president, Clyde Group. “When you work with us, you’re not only getting access to the best high level, strategic advice, but also the hands-on implementation that delivers outstanding media coverage. We are proud to have built a roster of professionals you can be excited to work alongside. We consider our clients friends, and vice versa.”

About Clyde Group

With the mission of being the best place to work, and the best agency to work with, Clyde Group is a Washington-based communications and public affairs agency advising global corporations, major non-profits, advocacy groups and exciting start-ups. For more information, visit clydegroup.com.