Cruz Phone Cases Releases New VIP 3 in 1 iPhone Case (Cruz Cases)

Sleek new cases give iPhone users the ability to keep the same case when they upgrade

Santa Monica, CA (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

Cruz Phone Cases (www.CruzCases.com) is announcing its release of the VIP case as one of the best constructed phone cases entering the market with a unique design of 1 case to perfectly fit the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 phones, as well as the iPhone 6s, 7s and 8s phones.

“Now customers can keep using the same case after they upgrade iPhones” says John Cruz, founder of Cruz Cases.

SPECIAL FEATURE: Each Cruz Case block cellular microwave radio signals (radiation) directed towards the brain and body without affecting cell tower signal, a real interest for health concerned cell phone customers.

In addition, the VIP case has 2 card holders, money sleeve and video viewing kickstand. The quality exceeds your expectations.

Cruz Cases has been growing in sales and market share becoming a popular phone case brand. For more information, visit www.CruzCases.com/features or contact sales@CruzCases.com.

About Cruz Cases

Cruz Cases (www.CruzCases.com) offers effective solutions, well constructed and high quality shielding material claiming to block up to 99.9% with a maximum 60 decibels of signal attenuation without interfering with cell tower reception. Founder, John Cruz, often personally supervises the manufacturing to ensure the correct construction and maximum radiation protection.