CrunchyKid Box Has Set the Pre-Launch Table to Conveniently Take Tots Vegan

The first monthly vegan subscription box for babies and kids, CrunchyKid Box makes its way to the pre-launch stage. Created to make going vegan fun, the service will deliver smart food choices in “pint-sized” boxes to doorsteps nationwide.

(PRUnderground) February 28th, 2017

Designed to take the guesswork out of cruelty-free snacks, CrunchyKid Box announces its upcoming debut. First to hit the marketplace with a monthly vegan subscription box for babies and kids, the much anticipated plant-based food service will set the bar. How so? CrunchyKid Box will introduce top industry brands to parents eager to encourage healthy lifestyles in their children ages two and up. Taking limits off health with a fun approach to eating the right thing, nutritionally and morally, the newbie company is out to prove that veganism isn’t boring.

Devoted to bringing vegetarian snack foods mainstream, each CrunchyKid Box will be curated for children based on their parent’s plan choice. Members choose from three options. The CrunchyBaby Box priced at $24.99, the CrunchyKid Box at $39.99 or the CrunchySiblings Box at $54.99. Brands include Betty Lou’s, Bobo’s, Belicious, and Supersnacks to name a few.

Alexandra Maxi, the owner of CrunchyKid Box, said of the pre-launch, “We’re so excited to help parents train their kids to love eating with an ethical conscious. Aside from the food being vegan, it’s non-GMO, gluten-free, and delicious. And for some added fun, every box contains a free gift for our CrunchyKid families. We value their partnership.”

During their pre-launch new members have the opportunity to join the company’s Founder’s Club. Founding members will receive special discounts, gifts, and a first look at new healthful snacks. They will also enjoy a chance to win a free monthly vegan snack box. Additionally, for a limited time, CrunchyKid Box is offering three chances to win a free lifetime subscription.

For more information visit www.crunchykidbox.com.

About CrunchyKid Box

CrunchyKid Box is a company based in San Diego, California that supplies the marketplace with a subscription vegan snack home delivery service for children.