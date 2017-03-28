Cross Border Pacific Hyperloop Network Team from Woodbury Named Semi-finalist in Global Challenge

Affiliated with Woodbury University School of Architecture, Team is Among 35 To Qualify from Field of 2,600 Worldwide; Presentations Set for Early April

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

L.A. to Ensenada in 20 minutes?

That’s the proposal from a group of architects affiliated with Woodbury University’s School of Architecture. The Cross Border Pacific Hyperloop Network team, comprised of Woodbury University adjunct faculty member Rene Peralta, architect Alejandro Santander — principal of Estudio Santander in Tijuana — and Woodbury University alumnus Juan Alatorre (BArch 2014), is one of 35 semi-finalists for the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. Selected from among 2,600 applicants, the team proposed a Hyperloop corridor from Los Angeles across the border to Ensenada, a journey that could take as little as 20 minutes.

The Woodbury team will be in Washington, D.C. on April 5, presenting its proposal as part of the second round of the competition. From the team, Alatorre and Prof. Peralta will be on hand; the other members will be showcasing the project in Baja California at the BC Logistical Forum 2017 on April 7 (http://bclogistic.com​).

Hyperloop One announced that it had received 2,600 submissions within five months of kicking off the Global Challenge in May 2016. The company issued an open call to individuals, universities, companies and governments to develop comprehensive proposals for using Hyperloop One’s disruptive transport technology in their respective regions to move passengers and freight point-to-point, swiftly and on-demand.

According to Hyperloop One, semifinalists come from 17 countries, representing every continent except Antarctica. The U.S. has eleven teams remaining in the competition, India five and the U.K. four. Twenty proposals come with commitments of support from local, state and federal governments and agencies. The company expects to announce the handful of finalists by May 2017.

“The Hyperloop One Global Challenge unleashed ideas from some of the world’s most creative engineers and planners, who care as much as we do about the future of transportation,” said Rob Lloyd, CEO, Hyperloop One. “These are all solutions that can make a real and immediate social and economic impact.”

