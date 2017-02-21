Creative Pharmacist Partners with STC to Improve Immunization Rates

Two Industry Leaders in Healthcare Announce Key Partnership to Raise Immunization Rates in Community Pharmacies.

Creative Pharmacist, the industry leader in helping community pharmacies expand the clinical services they provide to their chronically ill patients, today announces its partnership and integration with Scientific Technologies Corporation (STC). The partnership is a joint effort to improve immunization rates within the U.S. through the clinical community pharmacist.

“As pharmacists, we have an exciting obligation to improve the health in the communities we serve,” said David Pope, PharmD, CDE, Chief of Innovation and Co-Founder of Creative Pharmacist. “We are blessed to work alongside STC to highlight gaps in immunizations, particularly in rural areas, where pharmacists can make a definitive impact on patient care.” With the partnership, pharmacists now have a comprehensive view of their state immunization registry and can determine needed immunizations, in real time format, while engaging a patient in the counseling booth. The integration is displayed in Creative Pharmacist’s rapidly-growing STRAND® clinical platform.

“Impacting vaccine-preventable disease in communities relies on partnerships” says CEO Michael Popovich. “And at the community pharmacy level, immunization information sharing empowers providers to deliver accurate information and the right immunization to a patient. We are thrilled to be able to help Creative Pharmacist build on their already robust platform by including immunization histories and gaps”

For more information about the STRAND® platform, visit CreativePharmacist.com.

About Creative Pharmacist

Co-founded by a community pharmacist and a technology expert in 2008, Creative Pharmacist, developer of the STRAND® clinical platform, is the U.S. market leader in helping pharmacists launch clinical services within their community. They support hundreds of community pharmacists in engaging patients with chronic disease, such as diabetes, through STRAND®, a wide-reaching intervention, documentation, and education platform. Their mission is to transform the community pharmacy marketplace by inspiring and empowering pharmacists to engage clinical pharmacy practice to improve both the health of their business and the health of their patients. For more information, please visit: www.creativepharmacist.com.

About Scientific Technologies Corporation

There are tens of thousands of deaths each year from the flu. There are new measles cases occurring when it had been all but eradicated. Whooping cough still kills the young. The impact of pneumonia, cervical cancer, and many more diseases are diminished through the use of vaccines, public health prevention programs, and data intelligence. The battle is fought every day to ensure that individuals are prepared, proactive, and empowered for any event or outbreak — from bioterrorism and newly emerging disease, such as the Zika virus, to the old diseases that never left. Scientific Technologies Corporation (STC), a health technology innovation and services company, is on the front line of this battle with its mission to advance population health outcomes through information technology.