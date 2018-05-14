Creative Coaching Receives Rave Reviews by Helping Clients with Innovative Application of DISC Assessments

Creative Coaching, A noted provider of sales training and consulting services for small businesses is now assisting clients in different industries and professions to limit waste and improve profitability with the optimum implementation of DISC Assessments.

Coral Springs, FL (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

Creative Coaching is quickly emerging as a popular destination amongst business owners looking to benefit from applying the DISC Assessments. A highly preferred provider of business sales training and consulting services, Creative Coaching helps small businesses excel in their field through optimum implementation of tools and resources that are normally available only to medium or large scale businesses.

DISC is a behavior assessment tool based on psychologist William Moulton Marston’s DISC theory. Dominance, inducement, submission and compliance are the four behavioral traits represented by the letters D, I, S, and C. This tool has been used by many modern-day organizations to optimize internal and external communication, improve employee performance, boost the performance of the sales professionals and more.

The founder of Creative Coaching, Dr. Paul S. Inselman, is a Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst (CPBA) and a Certified Professional 12 Driving Forces Analyst (CPDFA). He strongly believes that there can be multiple uses of DISC assessments for all types of businesses.

“Everybody is made up of varying percentages of D, I, S, and C. The idea behind learning the language of disc is to learn your style of communication,” explains Dr. Inselman. “Then, once you understand how you communicate, you will be able to blend your communication style to have better employee motivation and compliance; more business closings which will lead to more income; and better personal relationships.”

Many of Dr. Inselman’s clients have reported several benefits of DISC Assessments including

Improved personal relationships

Better hiring

Happier and more satisfied employees

Less stress

A more efficient and harmonious team

A better understanding of the language and behavioral motivators

Better self-understanding

Earn more money

Thanking Dr. Inselman for his highly effective coaching services, a recent client of Creative Coaching mentioned, “I’ve been coaching with Dr. Paul for less than a year. We have seen 11% growth in a well-established business so far and I am anticipating even further growth in 2018. Paul is knowledgeable, caring, and truly values each of his clients. He puts in the extra effort and is always accessible. I have no doubt that he could help just about any kind of business get to that next level of success or guide a new business to high levels of success. I am very pleased with my coaching experience with Dr. Paul.”

To find out more about Creative Coaching and their DISC Assessments coaching and consulting service, please visit https://www.creativecoachingllc.net/disc-assessments/

About Creative Coaching: Creative Coaching offers small businesses sales training and consulting services that are normally available only to medium or large scale businesses. The company’s founder Dr. Paul S. Inselman has over thirty years of experience in helping hundreds of healthcare professionals and small business owners understand how to capture market share, expand sales, train staff, and become organized. From 2008-2017, his clients have experienced an average growth rate of 165%, with some businesses seeing a double and triple in sales.

