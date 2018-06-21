Create your own love island Summer style with the latest Women’s clothing – Be Jealous

This year’s series of Love Island is proving to be ITV’s most popular yet! All the usual ingredients are there – the amazing setting, the beautiful people, the gradual build-up of tension between the contestants and, of course, the resulting drama. One aspect that has garnered more attention this year than any previous year is the women’s fashion.

Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom
June 21st, 2018

From bikinis to kaftans, Love Island style fashion has become a ‘thing’. Of course, the sunny climate and beautiful setting of the Balearic Island that is Majorca (where this year’s series is being filmed helps). Plus, the resulting golden tans…

The surge in people going online during the ad breaks illustrates just how popular cheap online fashion has become. Of course, there’ll be many, many pizza orders placed during the ad breaks too!

Cheap women’s fashion is not only popular during the summer months (especially with the Summer the UK is currently enjoying) but, also, an affordable way of changing up your wardrobe. What better way of getting some Summer outfit inspiration than watching your favourite programme then searching online for Love Island style fashion?

The key pieces for any Summer wardrobe should include versatile separates. Cool crop tops and shorts can be worn to the park (or to a party if you throw a pair of heels into the mix). Instagram and Pinterest as always are packed with outfit ideas and influencers.

Other must-haves include Summer dresses, whether you want to keep it short or go maxi, florals are still big and pastels are on point.

About Be Jealous

Be Jealous is a brand new online Women’s fashion site, based in Manchester and specialising in cheap women’s fashion.