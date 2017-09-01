CPU Champ Introduces Free Email Subscription Services

Norcross, GA (PRUnderground) September 1st, 2017

CPU Champ, a leading review website on CPU components, has launched an email subscription service to help their customers get fast and timely reviews for new and existing CPU components. The new offering is meant to alert subscribers through their email addresses at no costs.

“Most people would love to keep up with the latest tools and parts in their computers’ CPUs. Unfortunately, different commitments inhibit them from viewing all the reviews we have done. Our free email subscription service will ensure that everyone interested can get alerts when a new product is launched and when we publish reviews for different products,” Terrence Duncan, representative from website said.

Launched one year ago, CPU Champ specializes in educating computer owners about different parts of the Central Processing Unit (CPU). According to Terrence, the idea to start CPU Champ was conceived in college while he studied Computer Science. Terrence notes that his deep interest in computer hardware inspired him to launch a site and educate online users how different CPU parts work. Apart from describing different components, CPU Champ also makes reviews for top selling CPU components to help computer owners buy the right components.

“cpuchamp.com was started as a college idea. I had great love for computer hardware while in college and really loved helping people with their computer hardware issues,” Terrence says.

Despite the fact that the Central Processing Unit functions as the brain to a typical personal computer, most users know little about its functions. Most important parts of a computer such as the RAM, hard drive and computer graphics card are all located in the CPU. When one or several of these parts malfunction, the computer will perform poorly or fail to perform at all. According to Terrence, lack of information about the CPU makes computer owners mishandle their machines.

“Lack of knowledge about how CPU components work is a common problem among very many computer owners. Due to that, most people tend to mishandle their computer when a CPU component malfunctions. The end result is usually expensive,” Terrence says.

With the addition of email subscription, Terrence hopes to offer his CPU advice and comparison reviews to as many people as possible.

About CPUCHamp

We provide unbiased review on CPUs and every review promises to be more than just a way to tell whether one thing is better than the other, it is also a comprehensive guide that determines the qualities that make the products outdo one another.