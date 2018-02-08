Country Summer Music Festival Lineup and Schedule Announced

Headliners are Florida Georgia Line on June 15, Little Big Town on June 16, Toby Keith on June 17. Three-Day Passes on sale now. Single-day tickets go on sale February 14

Santa Rosa, CA (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018

Country Summer Music Festival headliners are Florida Georgia Line on June 15, Little Big Town on June 16 and Toby Keith on June 17.

Northern California’s biggest country music festival and Sonoma County’s biggest party, is held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Performers on the Chevy Silverado Main Stage and the festival’s schedule was announced this morning on Rob & Joss in The Morning on Froggy 92.9, a partner in the event.

Friday, June 15

8:15 p.m. Florida Georgia Line

6:15 p.m. Granger Smith

4:30 p.m. Eric Paslay

2:45 p.m. Lindsay Ell

1:00 p.m. Muscadine Bloodline

Saturday, June 16

8:15 p.m. Little Big Town

6:15 p.m. Maren Morris

4:30 p.m. Tyler Farr

2:45 p.m. Drake White

1:00 p.m. Seth Ennis

Sunday, June 17

6:15 p.m. Toby Keith

4:30 p.m. Joe Nichols

2:45 p.m. High Valley

1:00 p.m. TBD

In between performances on the main stage, popular bands from the local area will keep fans entertained on the Redwood Credit Union Community Stage.

While great music is the main attraction, Country Summer also features shopping, experiential activities, a variety of culinary delights and an array of libations — from Anheuser-Busch beverages for beer drinkers, to wine and spirits at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Garden and Jack Daniel’s Saloon.

The Country Summer Country Club, introduced and sold out in 2017, is a members-only, indoor VIP destination featuring a complimentary buffet style meal, a honky-tonk cash bar, games and activities, private restrooms and a break from the California sun. There’ll be live video on big screens and audio streaming from the Chevy Silverado Stage this year. Membership is limited to 350 guests each day.

In the past four years, Country Summer has evolved into a colossal destination country music event, attracting concert-goers from across the nation and four countries. New this year is the Country Summer Campground, in addition to the RV Park. Camping passes and packages include access to the Camper’s Lounge and Country Summer After Party, starring Dee Jay Silver, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Country Summer gates open at noon, and music begins at 1 p.m. each day of the festival.

Three-Day Passes, starting from $239, are on sale now. Three-Day Pass prices increase on February 14. Single-day tickets go on sale February 14. In association with Redwood Credit Union, a portion of ticket sales will support fire relief efforts.

To purchase tickets, go to www.countrysummer.com, visit the fairgrounds box office or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

Event sponsors include the Bay Area Chevrolet Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Bud Light, Friedman’s Home Improvement, United Airlines, Kendall-Jackson, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Jack Daniel’s, Montgomery Village, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, River Rock Casino, Epicenter, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Harris Ranch, Creams and Froggy 92.9.

About Country Summer Music Festival 2018

Country Summer is Northern California’s biggest country music festival and Sonoma County’s biggest party, featuring 20 performers on the Chevy Silverado Stage, plus a second stage for popular local bands between main acts. Country Summer Music Festival is collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.