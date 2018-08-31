CounterpointeSRE hosts Webinar on C-PACE financing for Gov. Scott’s Mandatory Generator Initiative

Old Greenwich, CT (PRUnderground) August 31st, 2018

On September 13, at 2 pm, CounterpointeSRE VP, Chris Scoville will be hosting a Webinar which will highlight the advantages of using C-PACE to finance the generators Governor Scott has mandated for assisted living facilities in Florida.

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) makes financial sense for energy conservation and efficiency, sustainability and resiliency improvements to properties by providing long-term (up to 30 years), fixed-rate financing for 100% of the project and closing costs, covering retrofits to ground-up construction. Unlike traditional financing, C-PACE financing is repaid through a voluntary assessment on your property taxes.

This complimentary webinar will cover an overview of C-PACE 100% financing, specifics of the streamlined C-PACE1 program, and generator information, including the new rules and to whom they apply.

There will be a Q&A period after.

Register to watch the webinar HERE.

About Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate

Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate (CSRE) is a green energy finance company primarily focused on Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE). CSRE targets the origination of PACE financing for all types of commercial real estate. Its affiliate, Counterpointe Energy Solutions provides turnkey solutions for PACE programs to municipalities, program managers and administrators through a cutting-edge web-based platform for originating, underwriting, funding and servicing PACE assessments and bonds. For more information, please visit: www.counterpointesre.com