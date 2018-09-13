CounterpointeSRE has expanded into Monroe County, Florida, to offer PACE Financing to Business Owners

Innovative Program Provides Property Owners 100% Financing for Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Wind Resistance Upgrades

Maitland, FL (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate (CounterpointeSRETM) is now offering its Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to commercial property owners throughout Monroe County. CounterpointeSRE offers commercial property owners long-term, low-cost financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and wind resistance improvements. The CounterpointeSRE Program is now available across 31 Florida counties, covering more than half the state’s population.

With 100% financing of projects, commercial property owners can upgrade their properties with no capital outlay and can reduce operating costs by lowering utility bills and insurance premiums. The financing is in the form of a non-ad valorem assessment, added to the property tax bill as a separate line item, and is repaid with the other property taxes. CounterpointeSRE offers low, fixed interest rates with terms up to the estimated useful life of the improvement (capped at 30 years). Popular projects qualifying for financing include upgrades to building envelope, wind-resistant and/or energy efficient windows and doors, LED lighting, building controls, HVAC, solarpanelsand roofing. Hurricane preparedness and green roofs are also eligible for financing and provide additional opportunities for property owners to improve their properties.

“We are pleased to offer PACE financing to Monroe business owners in order to enhance their commercial buildings,” says C.J. DeSantis, Head of Government Relations. “Allowing property owners to voluntarily repay energy and wind upgrades through their property taxes accelerates infrastructure improvements and helps governments meet their climate, resiliency and sustainability goals.”

PACE financing benefits all stakeholders by increasing property values, making buildings safer and reducing demands on the power grids. PACE also stimulates local economies and provides financing for construction projects with the American Council for an Energy- Efficient Economy (ACEEE) estimating that 17 jobs created for every $1 million financed.

CounterpointeSRE has a deep expertise in commercial real estate finance markets and provides financing for both retrofits and new construction. With extensive commercial real estate knowledge and decades of experience at some of the leading Wall Street financial firms, CounterpointeSRE provides unique flexibility and personalized financing for commercial projects nationwide. CounterpointeSRE recently financed $4.5 million of energy efficiency improvements for malls in Clay and Marion Counties with an anticipated 25% reduction in energy usage from these improvements. For more information, please visit www.CounterpointeSRE.com.

The CounterpointeSRE Program is sponsored in Florida by the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a governmental agency organized to establish a statewide PACE platform offering both residential and commercial PACE financing. For more information, please visitwww.FlordiaPACE.gov. Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC is the third party program administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency and has been offering PACE program administration services nationwide since 2014. For more information, please visit www.counterpointees.com.

About Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate

Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate (CSRE) is a green energy finance company primarily focused on Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE). CSRE targets the origination of PACE financing for all types of commercial real estate. Its affiliate, Counterpointe Energy Solutions provides turnkey solutions for PACE programs to municipalities, program managers and administrators through a cutting-edge web-based platform for originating, underwriting, funding and servicing PACE assessments and bonds. For more information, please visit: www.counterpointesre.com