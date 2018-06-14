Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate Welcomes Pennsylvania to the C-PACE Family

Clean Energy Funding Bill signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf

Old Greenwich, CT (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

On Tuesday, June 12, for the first time in 6 years, another state has approved a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. It is only fitting that Pennsylvania has opted into C-PACE. Over 280 years ago, Benjamin Franklin and Philadelphia paved the way for the modern PACE program by being the first city to use a property tax assessment to fund a public service project – the Philadelphia fire department.

Now available in 34 states plus D.C., C-PACE programs enable owners of commercial, industrial and multifamily properties to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy and hazard mitigation projects. Real estate owners can benefit from an immediate increase in cash flows and building value by reducing energy costs while financing 100% of the retrofit. CSRE also provides turnkey solutions for these programs to municipalities, program managers and administrators through a cutting-edge web-based platform for originating, underwriting, funding and servicing PACE assessments and bonds.

“We are excited about the opportunity to aid the people of Pennsylvania in upgrading their commercial real estate and creating jobs, increasing productivity and reducing a building’s reliance on fossil fuels. We will work with any and all Pennsylvania municipalities interested in adopting this innovative public/private partnership,” says CJ De Santis, head of government relations for Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate.

About CounterPointe Sustainable Real Estate:

CounterPointe Sustainable Real Estate (CSRE) is a green energy finance company primarily focused on Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE). CSRE targets the origination of PACE financing for all types of commercial real estate. Its affiliate, CounterPointe Energy Solutions provides turnkey solutions for PACE programs to municipalities, program managers and administrators through a cutting-edge web-based platform for originating, underwriting, funding and servicing PACE assessments and bonds. For more information, please visit www.counterpointesre.com .

About Counterpointe Energy Solutions

