Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate to be Featured in PACENation Green Roof Webinar

Dr Michele Pitale to highlight the benefits of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing.

Old Greenwich, CT, (PRUnderground) June 20th, 2018

There is no debate about the environmentally positive impact of green roofs. But until recently there has been much discussion about how to pay for them.

CounterpointeSRE Managing Director, Michele Pitale, will be featured on a PACENation, PACE for Green Roofs Webinar, on June 27th at 1 PM, which will highlight the advantages of using C-PACE to finance green roofs.

“Green Roofs are no longer a luxury for those who want to be environmentally responsible,” said Dr Pitale. “They provide tangible economic benefits by increasing the value of properties, reducing utility bills and extending roof lifespan. I am looking forward to participating in this webinar and explaining how property owners can leverage PACE to install green roof upgrades.”

CounterpointeSRE is a PACE program administrator and capital provider, financing up to $100 million per project. CounterpointeSRE is the commercial real estate partner of Hannon Armstrong, and together they operate under the name Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Real Estate.

Register and watch the webinar here:http://pacenation.us/pacenation-webinar-series/

About Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate

We finance energy efficiency, resiliency & sustainability for commercial real estate. Making businesses safer, more efficient and increasing their social good.