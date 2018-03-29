Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and Quality Matters to Focus on Prior Learning Assessment, Quality in Online Learning for Growing Population of Adult Learners

Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and Quality Matters to Focus on Prior Learning Assessment, Quality in Online Learning for Rapidly Growing Population of Adult Learners. The Chicago Adult Learning Academy workshops seek to improve rates of enrollment, persistence and completion. Workshops are April 23-27, 2018.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), in association with Quality Matters (QM), will bring its Adult Learner Academy workshop series to Chicago April 23-27, 2018. Designed to impart the latest insight into methods of effectively teaching the growing number of adult students, the Adult Learner Academy features workshops on popular topics like prior learning assessment (PLA) and course accessibility.

Offered in regions throughout the country, CAEL’s Adult Learner Academy strengthens institutions’ efforts to attract and support the growing population of nontraditional students. The Adult Learner Academy encompasses a series of workshops, led by expert practitioners and covering a range of topics relevant to all colleges and universities, through which participants gain valuable insight and best practices for effectively serving adult learners. Attendees for these workshops are instructors and faculty at colleges and universities

“Adult learners are the new normal,” said CAEL CEO and President Pamela Tate. “With the Adult Learner Academy, participants can help their college or university implement the policies and programs that adult students need to persist and reach completion goals. We’re excited to be working with Quality Matters to help instructors gain the knowledge and competencies in teaching methods that have proven instrumental for encouraging our nation’s promise of increasing access to higher education.”

The Chicago Adult Learner Academy will be hosted in cooperation with QM, which will present two workshops on April 27, Addressing Accessibility and Usability and Design That Welcomes Your Learners.

“CAEL has significantly advanced the opportunities for adult students to progress and succeed through their work with prior learning assessment. We are delighted to be working with them to offer our own expertise in designing high quality courses and to help institutions better serve their learners,” said Dr. Deb Adair, Executive Director of Quality Matters.

For more information about the workshops, including a full schedule and pricing, visit http://www.cvent.com/d/j5qhgj.

About the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Chicago that assists adults with their educational endeavors, finding practical ways to help them earn college credit for learning acquired through life and work experiences toward the completion of a postsecondary degree. CAEL works with the public sector, private sector industries and higher education institutions to ensure that adult students receive the most efficient training and education to occupy a meaningful professional place in a 21st century economy. For more information, visit www.cael.org.

About Quality Matters

Quality Matters (QM) is an international non-profit organization (qualitymatters.org) that provides tools and professional development for quality assurance in online and blended learning, continuously revised to reflect the most current research and best practice. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review criteria in a rigorous review process. Visit www.qualitymatters.org