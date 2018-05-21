Costa Rica Dental Tourism Guide: Why US citizens will prefer to travel to Costa Rica for a dental procedure

Every month more US citizens travel to Costa Rica to get their Dental Procedures done. Clinics for Dental procedures located abroad are more caring, respectful and attentive to their patients.

Escazú, San José, Costa Rica (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

Dental Tourism in Costa Rica its a very strong dental tourism destination.

You may have wondered why most of your friends and other US citizens travel abroad for their dental procedures. Well, I am here with just the answer you are looking for, read on.

Let’s start saying that dental procedures are surgeries (or changes) carried out on the teeth, and sometimes the jaw bones to improve the teeth or the arrangement. A few of these procedures are, full mouth restoration, teeth straightening and replacement.

In recent times, cost of dental care has increased exponentially in the United States forcing its citizens (people of every class) to seek cheaper and yet effective dental tourism (traveling for dental care and sight-seeing) abroad, being Costa Rica one of the preferred dental tourism destinations.

Dental Tourism in Costa Rica is not the silver bullet that brings high U.S. and Canadian dental prices down to Earth, but it reduces the bottom line significantly in nearly all cases for those willing to travel south of the border. A dental implant patient can save nearly $1000 on each dental implant placed, and around $500 for each crown in many countries – Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru to name a few. So, a person who needs a lot of dental work and has the funds to travel away from their hometown stands to benefit greatly. And amongst these people, those who require more treatment will nearly always benefit from greater savings.

According to the thousands of experiences related by dental tourists, clinics for Dental procedures located abroad are more caring, respectful and attentive to their patients. This is due to the fact that, they understand that their attitude towards foreigners will draw more people (as their business depends on referrals from well-treated patients).

Dental Tourism

Dental procedures abroad are popularly called Dental Tourism, as they give room for you to have a fun-filled time visiting museums, restaurants and relaxing on beaches while you recover. The language and culture are one memory you will definitely not forget easily.

So, though there are many reasons people choose Dental Tourism in Costa Rica over other countries that offer similar dental services – getting their teeth and smile repaired, enhanced or restored at a fraction of U.S. prices remains at the top of the list for most. And while dental tourism in Costa Rica is an adventure that will surely leave you smiling, make sure you get out to visit more than just your chosen Dental Tourism provider.

Having said that, the main reason US citizens travel abroad is the price, as they can save up to 70% on dental expenses when they travel to Costa Rica for their Dental procedures. This gives the citizens (like you) an opportunity to smile after the dental procedure. Patients who plan to travel abroad for a dental procedure can save a lot of dollars.

You should also know that when you choose Costa Rica for your Dental Procedures, you will not only be limited to a dental experience because Costa Rica has long been hailed as the gem of Central America, blessed with unparalleled beauty and nature, and a kind people. Water buffs can head east or west and hit warm bodies of water. On the pacific, deep blue water makes for a sports-fisherman’s paradise, while those seeking a Caribbean experience should head for the lesser visited coast. Nature lovers can’t go wrong. Outside San Jose, it is pretty much one beautiful setting after another. And Jungle explorers have plenty of options too as we have a variety of regions, each with its own local flavor, fauna and wildlife.

Next up on the list of reasons to choose Costa Rica Dental Tourism procedures is to escape from the day to day pressures of life. Whether it is getting away from frigid temperatures and the Winter snow, the Summer doldrums, or the family and friends that drive you crazy over politics, sports, chores or any other reason. Dental Tourism in Costa Rica is a great way to get your smile back in shape, but also your attitude. The local flavor is calm, relaxed and friendly. And that is something great to smile about even if you decide not to visit a Costa Rica Dentist! It just happens sometimes… people come prepared to have dental veneers, crowns or dental implants placed, but decide to just receive diagnostics and a Treatment Plan and return on their next trip for the full Dental Tourism experience in Costa Rica.

Don’t be afraid, many before you have given the first steps to a new smile… You can find pretty much all dental specialties in Costa Rica, you can also find several dental clinics offering Dental Procedures to US and Canadian Dental Tourists. If you ask me for a recommendation, we have evaluated the quality and service of a clinic such as the Costa Rica Dental Implants Clinic: Sonría Dental Boutique, which is certified to provide services to foreign patients, offers specialists in areas such as dental implants, All on 4, crowns, oral surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, full mouth reconstruction, endodontics, etc.

Now that you are wondering what would you need to travel abroad to Costa Rica, you have to know that it’s easy to travel to (no visa required). The language might be one barrier that might put you off, Native tongue in the country is Spanish, their dental clinics consider their main patients (foreigners) and as such, have staffs who can speak perfect English.

Well, by now you definitely have a knowledge why people travel abroad for Dental Tourism. For you, Costa Rica Dental Tourism will be the best. Why? It is because every month more US citizens travel to Costa Rica to get their Dental Procedures done.

When you contact most clinics abroad and send your dental work and what it needs, they send an estimated price to you upfront. Costa Rica Dental Tourism is one guide that has helped US citizens, going to Costa Rica for Dental Tourism, and gives an estimate of the price needed for their dental procedures; along with the process for the procedure.

About Costa Rica Dental Tourism Guide

Costa Rica Dental Tourism Guide is a dental guide created to help patients from the USA and Canada to find high quality, affordable dental care in Costa Rica.

We understand that It is hard to take the decision to travel abroad for dental procedures, and that this can be a frustrating topic to handle with, that is why Costa Rica Dental Tourism Guide is here. We help patiences from USA and Canada to take the wiser decision when traveling to Costa Rica to receive dental care

At Costa Rica Dental Tourism Guide we will help you find the right dental clinic in Costa Rica according to your budget and special dental needs.