Corporate Executive Recruitment Inc. Changes Name For 2018. Company Now Called C-Suite Recruitment

Established executive recruiting and consulting firm known as Corporate Executive Recruitment Inc. announces a change in name, branding, and web presence.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

Corporate Executive Recruitment Inc., a longstanding US-based firm that specializes in executive recruitment and leadership consulting services, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to C-Suite Recruitment Inc.

In line with the recent name change, the company has also transformed its commercial image and adjusted its web presence, introducing branding that more suitably embodies the company’s goals and values and a domain name that more accurately represents its identity. In addition, the firm has upgraded its service offerings, which Mr. Robert Smith, Chief Executive Officer of C-Suite Recruitment, is confident will attract new executive clients.

Jose Phillips, who has worked as a Senior Executive Recruiter for the company since 1999, says, “The changes are another step in the right direction for the firm, and It has been a pleasure to watch our organization go from strength to strength consistently over the years. With the new name, renewed branding image, and a motivated leadership team, the future of our company and executive search and leadership consulting looks bright.”

About C-Suite Recruitment Inc.

C-Suite Recruitment Inc. is a leading executive recruitment and leadership consulting firm that caters to jobseekers and job providers globally. Founded in 1998, the company helps recruiters find, develop, and retain the leaders of the future, while placing competent senior-level professionals in the world’s top corporations. The organization currently boasts one of the highest job success rates, serving clients in all industries and sectors.

C-Suite Recruitment is widely regarded as a foremost service provider in the executive recruiting sphere. This can be attributed to the company’s unique approach of looking beyond the obvious and scrutinizing details that determine the best fit between candidate and organization. It is an intelligence-driven approach that places job seekers perfectly and consistently delivers positive results for success-minded clients.

Job hunters, recruiters, and businesses interested in learning more about the C-Suite Recruitment Incorporated and/or the recruiting services that the firm provides are invited to contact the company through their website at http://www.c-suiterecruitment.com. Individuals can also make contact during office hours using the contact details listed below.

