Cornwall Holiday Park Company Replace Stolen Play Equipment at Local School

John Fowler Holidays have donated brand new school equipment to St Erth Community Primary School after vandalism over Easter

Cornwall, UK (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

Children and teachers returned to St Erth Community Primary School after the Easter holidays to find that their school had been vandalised. The vandals stole outdoor play equipment, cctv cameras and damaged the storage unit they were stored in. St Erth Community Primary School pride themselves as a community to look after the environment and each other so the incident was a shock to everyone.

This heartless act saddened the community and when local holiday park company, John Fowler Holidays, heard of the news they wanted to help. John Fowler Holidays have 9 holiday parks across Devon & Cornwall one of which is in St Ives. They have kindly offered to replace the stolen and damaged equipment and have donated a games activity kit, 20 hula hoops, a bag of footballs and a new storage unit.

St Ives Holiday Village park managers, Kevin & Carenza Waite’s children attend St Erth Community Primary School along with other staff members from John Fowler Holidays. Kevin said “Both myself and Carenza were saddened to hear the news of the damage and theft of sports equipment at St Erth Community Primary School. I know all of the children at the school have enjoyed playing with the equipment over the past few years and no children let alone our own children should miss out on enjoying playing with the sports equipment in PE lesions and also during break times.”

He continued to say, “Sports has always played a massive part in my life to keep me fit, healthy and active and for John Fowler Holidays agreeing to purchase sports equipment for my children and also fellow staff’s children will allow the school to keep the children active and help promote healthy living.”

There was some very excited and happy children this week as Kevin delivered the new equipment to the school along with the holiday park mascots Freddy the Fox and Trixie the Rabbit.

Head teacher Nikki Rogers was overjoyed with the generosity from John Fowler Holidays “We have had a tremendous amount of support and offers of help from our parents concerning this incident. We are absoultely delighted that Kevin and Carenza have been able to donate new storage and fantastic play equipment through their employer John Fowler Holidays. We can enjoy our playtimes again, thank you!”

