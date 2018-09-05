Corinium Global Intelligence releases a new report listing the top 100 innovators in data and analytics – Americas

Behind the boom in data and analytics, is a thriving collection of data driven leaders.

With technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Process Automation and Blockchain now entering the mainstream, organizations need to ensure they have top talent at the helm of their data and analytics projects.

Corinium’s Top 100 Innovators in Data and Analytics 2018

The second compilation from Corinium covers 100 of today’s innovators in data and analytics. The list is designed to celebrate the business leaders, technologists and influencers that have accelerated the proliferation and understanding of data and analytics over the last 12 months.

All aspects of data and analytics have been recognised; from the leaders who make the most of up to the minute technology, to the end-users who deploy it and the influencers who champion the understanding of the discipline.

You can view the full list here: http://bit.ly/2MORXYf

Adam Plom, Managing Director, Americas and Europe at Corinium said: “At Corinium we’ve been building events, meetups and exclusive content for Chief Data & Analytics Officers for 5 years now. In that time, we have witnessed the development of not just the CDAO roles but the innovative applications of data and analytics in the private and public sector. It’s only right we celebrate their contribution”

To view a full run down of the list and read exclusive interviews with the winners visit: http://bit.ly/2MORXYf

About Corinium

Corinium is the world’s largest community designed to inspire and support the emerging C-Suite executives focused on Data, Analytics, Customer and Digital Innovation.

