Corinium Announces The Return of Leading Analytics Conference; Chief Analytics Officer Fall 2018, taking place in Boston, MA, October 8-11

Today, Corinium has announced the return of Chief Analytics Officer, Fall which is set to take place in Boston, October 8-11 2018.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

Building upon the success of the 2017 edition, this year’s Chief Analytics Officer, Fall (CAO Fall) is set to be the best yet with an expected 250+ analytics leaders from across North America gathering to benchmark, learn and network. The event takes the format of a two-day, cross-industry main conference (October 9-10) with the option to also attend industry specific focus days examining analytics in Financial Services, Insurance and Healthcare (October 8) as well as a post-conference focus day examining the future of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (October 11).

A must-attend event in the calendar for data and analytics leaders in North America, CAO Fall is a unique opportunity for the community to meet and explore how to drive innovation within the business, how to build a cross-functional analytical culture, and share insight into the future of analytics including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions, and the unique Corinium discussion group format, attendees will discuss, engage and learn from real-life case studies presented by over 100 leading experts including;

Eric Poon, Chief Health Information Officer, Duke Medicine

Sears Merritt, Chief Data Scientist, MassMutual Financial Group

Sol Rashidi, Chief Data & Cognitive Officer, Royal Caribbean International

Zachery Anderson, Chief Analytics Officer, Electronic Arts

Matthew Marolda, Chief Analytics Officer, Legendary Entertainment

Betsy McVay, Chief Analytics Officer, UnityPoint Health

& many more.

Douglas Leach, Production Director at Corinium shared: “It’s great to be returning to Boston with CAO Fall this October. This year’s agenda is our best yet, packed with actionable takeaways that will allow our attendees to support their companies’ business objectives and add significant value to the top and bottom line. Our industry-specific focus days examining Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence provide the perfect environment for engaged learning and discussion and we encourage all top-level analytics, data, data science and business intelligence specialists to join us.”

Chief Analytics Officer, Fall 2018 will take place at The Seaport Hotel & World Trade Centre through October 8-11.

Registration is now open from just $499 – https://coriniumintelligence.com/chiefanalyticsofficerfall/register/

2018 Event Sponsors include; Caserta, Cognizant, Collibra, Data Kitchen, EXL Service, Maven Wave, Paxata, R Systems, Scry Analytics, TigerGraph, Trifacta, EY and the University of New Hampshire.

There are a limited number of Lead Sponsorship opportunities available (until June 13). To find out more visit: https://coriniumintelligence.com/chiefanalyticsofficerfall/sponsorshipopportunities/

About Corinium

Corinium is the world’s largest community designed to inspire and support the emerging C-Suite executives focused on Data, Analytics, Customer and Digital Innovation.

Stay up to date with Corinium on Twitter @CoriniumGlobal. Subscribe to CXO Hangouts for regular news updates and case studies: https://coriniumintelligence.com/c-suite-hangouts/