Corinium Announces The Return Of Chief Learning Officer Forum Fall

The Premier Meeting Place for the Executive L&D Community comes to Boston this November

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Based off of the success of the 2017 event, Corinium has announced the return of Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Forum, Fall to Boston, this November 27-29.

CLO Forum Fall will bring together Chief Learning Officers, Chief Diversity Officers, Chief HR Officers, Organizational Leadership and Employee Engagement Executives across the learning and development landscape.

83% of CLO Forum attendees are Director-level or above and the conference features handpick senior level speakers from multiple industries. The event is designed to facilitate networking and content sessions are offered in different formats to peak the interest of attendees and help industry professionals tackle specific issues that are directly related to their role.

“We are very excited to be returning back to Boston this November for our flagship L&D conference, the CLO Forum Fall,” said Hannah Mitchell, CLO Forum Content Director for Corinium. “This will be our biggest conference to date with over 24+ hours of content across the three days designed for learning, engagement and interaction – with keynote addresses, case studies, post mortem style sessions, Discussion Group debates and a wide range of collaborative and networking opportunities, the conference program is a great opportunity to listen to – and interact with – some of the leading thinkers, visionaries and practitioners in workplace learning today.”

This year’s event will host speakers from leading companies, including: Arby’s Restaurants, Alnylan Pharmaceuticals, Delta Air Lines, DOJ, Flagship Credit, Health Quest, The New York Public Library, North Middlesex Savings Bank, OppenheimerFunds, Reliant Medical Group, Seven Hills Foundation, Twitter and Yelp.

For more information about CLO Forum Fall or to register to attend, please visit coriniumintelligence.com/chieflearningofficerfall/.

About Corinium

Corinium is the world’s largest community designed to inspire and support the emerging leaders in Data, Analytics, Customer and Digital Innovation. Corinium produces conferences, private events and content that connects senior professionals to what’s next and helps them to lead their company into this new paradigm.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rose Fava at inquiries@coriniumglobal.com

About Corinium

Corinium is the world’s largest community designed to inspire and support the emerging C-Suite executives focused on Data, Analytics, Customer and Digital Innovation.