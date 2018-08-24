Corinium announces partnership with Frankfurt’s leading Data Science group for exclusive CDAO Europe Meetup Event

Today, Corinium announced that it will be hosting an exclusive event at CDAO Europe in partnership with Frankfurt Data Science Meetup.

Frankfurt, Germany (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe 2018 is the premier event for data and analytics professionals from across Europe – with over 100 joining the two-day event to network, discuss and share ideas on 17-18 September in The Westin Grand, Frankfurt.

Corinium is thrilled to announce and welcome Frankfurt Data Science Meetup as the Official Meetup Partner for this year’s event which provides a unique opportunity for attendees, speakers and sponsors to participate in a wider discussion with those not only leading their organisations through digital transformation but also sharing their experiences with those aspiring to shape the future of data and analytics.

The jam packed two-day CDAO Europe event will be presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions alongside the unique Corinium discussion group format where attendees will discuss, engage and learn from real life case studies by industry-leading brand experts including:

Stuart Edgington, Head of Data & Analytics, Holovis

Christie Preisach, Head of Advanced Analytics, Allianz

Werner Kruger, Director of Data Science, Klarna

Veneta Andreeva, Director of Enterprise Management, Phillip Morris International

Joris Huijbregts, Chief Analytics Officer, Direct Pay

Konstantinos Papakonstantinou, Chief Data Officer, Kreditech

Katrin Drumm, Chief Data Officer, ING-DiBa

& many more

Eldar Rakhmatullaev, Co-Founder of Frankfurt Data Science shared: “Frankfurt Data Science is a group for aspiring and experienced data scientists interested in shaping the next generation of analytics and pushing fast forward the local analytics ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be a part of CDAO Europe and look forward to networking with the wider European data and analytics community.”

Matthew Hunt, Marketing Manager for CDAO Europe shared: “Our CDAO events offer the perfect platform for industry leaders to share their experiences and insight into the data and analytics industry and the Frankfurt Data Science Meetup provides a fantastic additional opportunity for our community of D&A practitioners to continue their learning and networking into the early evening over a beer or two!”

All CDAO Europe attendees will be invited to participate in the CDAO Europe Frankfurt Data Science meetup – registration is open now for just €549. To find out more visit: https://cdao-eu.coriniumintelligence.com/

