Corinium announces leading Data & Analytics Conference; Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe 2018 is to take place in Frankfurt, Germany, 19-20 September

Today, Corinium has announced the return of Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe which is set to take place in Frankfurt, Germany 19-20 September 2018.

Frankfurt, Germany (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

Building upon previous success this year’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe event is set to host 150+ senior data and analytics leaders from across mainland Europe for two days of in depth discussion exploring data and analytics strategies, delivering insights and examine the importance of governance and data quality enterprise-wide.

The event features two industry specific morning roundtables examining Financial Services and Insurance allowing attendees to target areas most relevant to their role as well as two masterclasses exploring The Foundations of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning alongside The Chief Data Officer’s Playbook: Getting the Basics Right.

Attendees will be joined by 40+ industry leaders to discuss the future role of the Chief Data and Analytics Officer and what it means for them and their business, alongside learning how to maximise organisational data covering data management, data governance, data quality and data visualization.

Sarah James, Production Director at Corinium shared: “We’re thrilled to be taking CDAO Europe to Frankfurt, the European hub for the Data and Analytics community. This year’s agenda has been designed to highlight the challenges that the CDAO faces including; data governance, data quality, advanced analytics & insight, management and privacy across multiple industries with an enhanced look at financial services and insurance. Through a series of keynotes delivered by industry leaders and our unique group discussion format we will provide actionable takeaways to enable our attendees to continue their success within their organisation.”

Industry leaders confirmed to speak at the event include; Adam Turner, Head of Global Data Management at Allianz, John Maton, Chief Data Officer, HSBC, Lucas Quarta, Chief Data Officer at BNP Paribas, Norman Stuertz, Chief Data Officer at Credit Suisse and many more.

Registration is now open with discounted pricing available until 25th May 2018. To find out more visit: https://coriniumintelligence.com/cdaoeurope/

