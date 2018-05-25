Convedo Launches Innovative GDPR First Aid Kit for Process Platforms

Convedo, an IT Consultancy firm, today announced the availability of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) First Aid Kit that allows businesses to cope with data subject access requests from day one of the new GDPR law coming in to effect.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679 is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union and the European Economic Area. It also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU and EEA resulting in individuals gaining more rights and protection regarding how their personal data is used by organisations.