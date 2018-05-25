Convedo Launches Innovative GDPR First Aid Kit for Process Platforms

Providing process applications for digital transformation and process platforms resulting in demonstrable GDPR compliance
London, UK (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018
Convedo, an IT Consultancy firm, today announced the availability of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) First Aid Kit that allows businesses to cope with data subject access requests from day one of the new GDPR law coming in to effect.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679 is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union and the European Economic Area. It also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU and EEA resulting in individuals gaining more rights and protection regarding how their personal data is used by organisations.
Convedo, a trusted Appian and OpenText Business Process Management and Business Transformation partner in the private and public sectors are known for their long-term partnerships with some of the most respected companies in the UK and EMEA, and boast an impressive list of innovative public-sector clients. Convedo have a team of Consultants and Developers who are highly skilled at installing, developing, and deploying customised, integrated business solutions across all major industries including Retail, Financial Services, Legal Services and the Public Sector.
The GDPR First Aid Kit provides the process applications for your digital transformation and process platform to get started with your GDPR Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) and Data Breach Notification. The First Aid kit supports both the Appian BPM & OpenText BPM platforms.
Sascha Cutura, CEO, Convedo said, ‘’To deal with the data privacy-by-design issues, you first have to identify the problem. By mapping out all your business processes and understanding where all personal data is stored in all of your systems, organizations can ensure that all processes handling data are secure and are GDPR compliant. The First Aid kit will help do exactly that.’’
Key features of the GDPR First Aid Kit:
- DSAR (Data Subject Access Request) Register
- Automated DSAR Task Routing
- Data Subject ID Verification with e.g. Mitek Mobile Verify, Experian Prove-ID – coming soon
- Data Subject Access Request Form
- Data Subject Access Request Web Service API
- Data Subject Access Request Correspondence (Email Templates, Letter Templates)
- Automated DSAR Deadline Reminder
- Data Breach Register
- Data Breach Notification
- DSAR & Data Breach Reporting
Organisations can request a demo to learn more about how Convedo’s Process Solution can get your business ready for GDPR.
About Convedo
Founded in 2009, Convedo is an IT consultancy firm with headquarters in Canary Wharf, London. Convedo designs, develops, delivers, and supports business and technology solutions using best-of-breed platforms for Business Process Management and Digital Transformation. The company has helped countless organisations across industries such as financial services, insurance and the public sector achieve the digital transformation results that they desire.
Convedo is a leading Appian and OpenText approved and trusted service partner operating throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. To learn more about Convedo, visit www.convedo.com.
Original Press Release.
Source: PRUnderground.com