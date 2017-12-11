Continuing its Move up the Charts, Infinitely Virtual Ranked Among Top 30 Cloud Services Providers

7th Annual Talkin’ Cloud 100 Report Identifies Premier Cloud Services Providers

Solidifying its place in the cloud computing elite, leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider Infinitely Virtual today announced that it is now among the world’s Top 30 Cloud Services Providers, according to Channel Futures seventh annual Talkin’ Cloud (TC) 100 report. Infinitely Virtual ranked 28th, up from 36th last year.

Based on data from Channel Futures’ online survey, conducted between August to October 2017, the TC 100 list recognizes top cloud services providers (CSPs), including MSPs, hosting companies, cloud consultants and more. Rankings are based on annual cloud services revenue growth, and input from Channel Futures editors.

“On behalf of Channel Futures, I would like to congratulate Infinitely Virtual for its recognition as a Talkin’ Cloud 100 honoree,” said Nicole Henderson, a contributing editor at Channel Futures who oversees the TC 100 project. “The organizations on this year’s list demonstrate everything from technological prowess to thought leadership to business excellence across a number of functional disciplines. If you want to understand where the market is heading, watch these companies in 2018.”

“This tremendous vote of confidence from the Talkin’ Cloud editorial team is especially meaningful because Channel Futures recognizes how central customer service and support are to everything CSPs do,” said Adam Stern, founder and CEO, Infinitely Virtual. “Providing service is why we exist, and why we’ve been able to help our customers grow. As one told me recently, ‘you guys are the real deal — real people helping real users. First and foremost, it’s your customers who are your concern.’ Talkin’ Cloud recognition is all about cutting through the clutter and the confusion, and reinforcing providers who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.”

Each year since 2010 Talkin’ Cloud has recognized the top cloud service providers (CSPs), giving recognition to 100 companies that help transform their clients’ businesses through the combination of innovative cloud services and support. Talkin’ Cloud marks a new milestone this year, as part of Channel Futures: a new website dedicated to offering business strategy, research, and case studies supporting the new channel. This year’s list reflects this changing market as service providers embrace new business models, emerging technologies, and innovative support models. The full report is available by visiting ChannelFutures.com.

About Informa

The Channel Futures brand is part of Informa which operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business. With more than 7,500 employees globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For additional information on Informa, visit www.Informa.com and for information on Channel Futures, visit www.ChannelFutures.com.

About Infinitely Virtual

The World’s Most Advanced Hosting Environment.

Infinitely Virtual is a leading provider of high quality and affordable Cloud Server technology, capable of delivering services to any type of business, via terminal servers, SharePoint servers and SQL servers – all based on Cloud Servers. Named to the Talkin’ Cloud 100 as one of the industry’s premier hosting providers, Infinitely Virtual has earned the highest rating of ” Enterprise-Ready™ ” in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program for four of its offerings — Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server. The company recently took the #1 spot in HostReview’s Ranking of VPS hosting providers. Infinitely Virtual was established as a subsidiary of Altay Corporation, and through this partnership, the company provides customers with expert 24×7 technical support. More information about Infinitely Virtual can be found at: http://www.infinitelyvirtual.com, @iv_cloudhosting, or call 866-257-8455.