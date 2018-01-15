Contest for Colorado Teenage Students for International Women’s Day by World Forward

Denver, Colorado (PRUnderground) January 15th, 2018

Snapchat is teaming up with World Forward to help local teenage students launch their dream by developing a statewide contest to encourage teenagers to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018. The contest also seeks to expose students to computer science skills. The contest, open to all Colorado students aged 13-18, was created last month by both male and female students at Grant Ranch School, a Denver Public School, to celebrate the many achievements of Colorado women.

Students can build a Snapchat geofilter and if selected have it featured on Snapchat on International Women’s Day in addition to winning a variety of prizes. Details can be found at www.worldforwardfoundation.org/snapchat.

Entries must be submitted by February 27, 2018. World Forward will announce the winner on March 2, 2018. The winner and his or her immediate family will be invited to attend the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Gala on March 28, 2018, where the winner will be recognized and the geofilter will also be showcased.

Prizes for the winner include:

• Finalist’s geofilter to be shown on Snapchat on International Women’s Day

• Finalist and family to be invited as guests to Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame gala

• Finalist to be recognized and geofilter to be shown on Snapchat at the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Gala

• $500 Gift Gard to Best Buy

• 4 Press Club tickets to the Colorado Rockies Baseball game

• 2 Limited Edition All-New Fire 7 Tablets with Alexa, 7″ Display, 8 GB, Black

• 2 Limited Edition Fitness Trackers, Black, Slim Touch Screen and Wristband, Wearable Activity Tracker as Pedometer Sleep Monitor, for Android and iOS

• 1 Personal Safety Wearable by ROAR Athena

“We are so excited to kick-off a student-designed contest to recognize the countless contributions of amazing women in Colorado. Students worked collaboratively to change the narrative of what social media can be used for and this contest will show how students are leading the charge in using social media for good,” Jamie Nicholas, Assistant Principal at Grant Ranch School, shared his enthusiasm for the contest.

World Forward CEO, Shannon Block shared, “It was the students that invented this contest that brings together creativity, computer science and respect for the women that inspire us. I think it is a great example of how teens can create a positive effect on social interactions.”

About World Forward Foundation

World Forward Foundation is the leader in global executive volunteerism providing life-changing community service experiences. World Forward Foundation collaborates with nurses, teachers, students and other community ambassadors to identify the critical issues at hand and deliver timely and meaningful solutions. World Forward Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.