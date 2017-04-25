Construction Begins On 40,000 Sq. Ft. Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton, MA

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

An incredible transformation has begun on the former car dealership at 1776 Washington Street in Stoughton – future home of the Dana Barros Basketball Club. Leading the charge for this important repositioning effort is West Bridgewater-based commercial construction company, Haynes Group, Inc.

Dana Barros Basketball Club (named after its founder Dana Barros, a former Boston Celtics star and one of the all-time leading scorers for Boston College) is teaming up with Haynes Group to bring a state-of-the-art basketball facility to the area. Currently thirty-five thousand square feet, Haynes will add five thousand additional square feet to the project to create a space that contains five basketball courts, office space, concession stands, and banquet areas. The club will boast high-quality finishes such as the best flooring in the industry, air conditioning (not typical in basketball facilities of this type), and high-tech scoreboards and video streaming. Haynes Group will also add exterior beautifications such as landscaping and a brand-new parking lot to rejuvenate the location.

Scheduled to open in early October 2017, Dana Barros Basketball Club will already be home to several AAU leagues and local basketball clinics. “There’s nothing like this – of this size and quality around the Stoughton/Easton area,” says Haynes Group project manager, Domenic Venturelli.

Haynes Group, Inc. is a family-owned, full-service commercial construction company based in Massachusetts. Our highly personalized process for construction and construction management provide a Complete Solution for Commercial Construction and Tenant Improvement projects. We have experience in working effectively with and delivering value to brokers, architects, owners, developers, bankers, landlords, and tenants. Our services and solutions have delivered successful results for commercial clients. We understand the balance required to Plan, Execute, and Deliver on all size projects while providing the same level of service for all stakeholders.