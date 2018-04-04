Conquest Imaging Announces Portable Depot Repair-New Flat Rate Solution

A leading provider of ultrasound parts, probes and service today announces the expansion of their capabilities to include portable depot repair.

Stockton, CA (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2018

Conquest Imaging, a leading provider of ultrasound parts, probes and service today announces the expansion of their capabilities to support the portable ultrasound needs of the healthcare industry. SIMPLIFY, Conquest’s repair program announced last year, will now include portable depot repair with an upfront flat rate pricing structure, providing healthcare delivery systems access to immediate repair for their out-of-warranty portable systems.

“With the completion of our depot repair lab in Indiana, we offer a fast turn-around time for the repair and new flat rate pricing,” explains Bob Broschart, Senior Director of Technical Operations. “What this means to our customers is they can just send in their portable, knowing the cost to repair and eliminate both the quote and evaluation step. We can turn their repair around in 3-5 days, providing the fastest, simplest portable repair solution available.”

The recent addition of their portable depot repair lab is part of Conquest Imaging’s ongoing effort to strategically build and expand the company. With the lab’s completion, efficiencies are streamlined, and repair costs reduced. Adhering to Conquest’s Quality Assurance 360 standards, their new depot repair lab administers the Quality Management System that allows Conquest to offer its best-in-class warranty of 6 months.

Specializing in SonoSite portable systems, for a limited time only Conquest is offering free evaluations for the probes of every SonoSite portable system sent in for repair. For a full list of capabilities, pricing and more information about SIMPLIFY, visit conquestimaging.com.

About Conquest Imaging

Founded in 2000, Conquest Imaging has been leading the reconditioned ultrasound parts and probes industry, offering training, service, expertise and programs that enable healthcare delivery systems of all sizes to achieve greater efficiencies, lower cost of ownership and reliable patient care. What sets Conquest apart is their Quality Assurance 360 Process (QMS), bringing longer warranties and lower failure rates. Conquest Imaging’s systems are ISO 9001:2015 certified. Learn more by visiting conquestimaging.com, LinkedIn, Vimeo.com/conquestimaging, Twitter.com/conquestimaging and Facebook.com/conquestimaging or contact 866.900.9404.